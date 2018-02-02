Looking for a great deal on pizza for your Super Bowl party? Here’s a list of the best freebies and deals for delivery or takeout from popular pizza chains, including Pizza Hut, Dominos, Papa Gino’s, Papa John’s, Cici’s, Papa Murphy’s, Cici’s, Little Caesar’s, and Bertucci’s.

Chicken wings, chili, queso dip, and guacamole are always a hit at Super Bowl parties, but getting pizza with your favorite toppings delivered to your door while you watch the biggest NFL game of the year is a major score. And the best part of ordering pizza during the Super Bowl game is getting a discount or a freebie when you place your order with one of the pizza chain restaurants listed below.

According to Pizza.com, the biggest sales day for pizza chains are Super Bowl Sunday, Halloween, the night before Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. And for delivery drivers, game day is a really big deal, with many delivery drivers making between $2 and $20 in tips for each delivery.

Whether you need to order one pizza or a dozen for Sunday’s big game between the Patriots and the Eagles, it’s important to order early so your pizzas arrive in time for kickoff (6:30 p.m. ET) or during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show. Of course, you can always hop in the car and pick up your pizza, but you may miss the biggest play of the game.

Here’s a list of money-saving Super Bowl pizza deals. Keep in mind, delivery may be extra, and tax and tips are not included in the prices noted below.

Pizza Hut

Get two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each (pickup or delivery).

Join Pizza Hut’s rewards program before the Super Bowl game kickoff. If the Eagles or Patriots score a touchdown in the first 14 seconds of the game, a free two-topping pizza credit will be added to your Hut Rewards account. The free pizza can be redeemed between February 8 and February 11.

Papa Gino’s

Free large cheese pizza with the purchase of two extra-large pizzas.

$25 Patriot’s Meal Deal: Two large cheese pizzas, a large order of wings, large cheese breadsticks, and a two-liter bottle of soda.

$15 Classic Combo: Large cheese pizza, a small order of boneless wings, and a cinnamon swirl pizza.

Domino’s Pizza

Sign up for text or email offers and get 20 percent off your order.

Get two medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece Parmesan Bread Bites, eight-piece Cinnamon Twists, and a two liter of Coke for $19.99 (may not available at all Domino’s locations).

Get any two of the following menu items for $5.99 each (plus tax and delivery): Medium two-topping pizza, eight-piece chicken wings or boneless wings, specialty chicken, cheesy bread, bread twists, sandwiches, pasta, salads, or Domino’s Marbled Cookie Brownie.

Papa John’s

Add 25 points to your Papa Rewards account when you add code Superbowl52 to your online order on February 5.

Order now, then thank yourself later. Use code SUPERBOWL52 and get 25 Papa Rewards points starting 2/5. https://t.co/5j4XSL2uDf — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) January 29, 2018

Take-Out pizza deals

If you love Cici’s, Little Caesars, or Bertucci’s pizza, the offers below are available for carryout only. Call ahead and pick up your order before the game starts, or pick a designated pizza pickup person to make a food run during the game.

Cici’s Pizza

Get two large, two-topping pizzas for $12.99 on Super Bowl Sunday (pickup only).

Bertucci’s

Get two party pizzas, 16 wings, and an order of rolls for $29.99. Order by phone — online ordering not available for this deal.

Little Caesars