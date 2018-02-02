Mike Tyson Talks Conor McGregor Vs. Oscar De La Hoya Fight Potential With ‘The Golden Boy’

There have been plenty of rumors involving UFC star Conor McGregor’s next fight, but could it be against another boxing star? McGregor made his anticipated debut inside the boxing ring last summer against Floyd Mayweather Jr., which has led to plenty of rumors that “Money” Mayweather is still on his mind for a rematch. However, there have been a few other boxers speculated as potential opponents for another McGregor boxing match. Amongst them are Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya.

According to a recent report from Balls.ie, Mike Tyson’s latest podcast guest was “Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya. Among the topics that Tyson and co-host Peter Rosenberg asked the fellow boxing star about was the upcoming Canelo vs. GGG rematch, their own boxing careers, and the possibility that De La Hoya would go against UFC star Conor McGregor. When discussing the latter, De La Hoya seemed confident he would also prevail against the “non-boxer” McGregor, but mentioned he wasn’t interested in any more boxing matches. De La Hoya basically reiterated that he’s retired from the sport. He’s still making the rounds for promotional reasons, but not really taking any more fights. Still, he’s confident in his abilities since retiring.

He also made it clear why McGregor wouldn’t have a chance against him in the ring.

“Pacquiao is exciting. The thing is, McGregor is not a boxer. He’s not a boxer. He can’t win, he couldn’t win a 12 round fight.”

While most of the current speculation has been about Floyd Mayweather Jr. trying out the world of mixed martial arts to take on McGregor again, that hasn’t stopped rumors regarding many other top names in the sport of boxing. Basically, where there’s money involved, fighters will tend to go later in their careers. The payday associated with Mayweather vs. McGregor’s big fight last summer gave plenty of boxing stars all the proof they need that taking on the UFC star could boost their bank accounts.

However, certain sports stars know when they want to hang up their gear and call it a career. It seems at this point that De La Hoya is doing exactly that while maintaining he would take out Conor McGregor easily. Still, if the right price comes along, don’t be surprised if De La Hoya tries to cash in too.