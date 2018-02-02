‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Patch Drops Minigun After Delay

The rapid growth of Fortnite: Battle Royale has caused issues with the game over the last couple of weeks. These issues rolled over to Thursday when Epic Games’ scheduled release of the 2.4.0 update was delayed. The new patch was dropped Friday afternoon and the headliner is a minigun to mow down opponents and enemy structures.

The recent issues Fortnite players have experienced since the release of the 2.3.0 patch last week led Epic Games to offer gifts to both PVP and PVE players. Battle Royale received 20 Battle Stars toward Battle Pass progression, while Save the World gained 1600 Seasonal Gold to spend in the Event Store. These are expected to appear in all player’s accounts sometime soon now the 2.4.0 patch has been released.

The MiniGun is the big addition to Battle Royale with today’s Fortnite update. The new weapon can be found in chests and supply drops and will use Light Ammo. The MiniGun fires extremely fast so players lucky enough to pick it up will need to take ammo management into account.

Meanwhile, the Suppressed Pistol received a little bit of a nerf in terms of its drop rate. The Epic variant will be dropped 20 percent less while the Legendary variant sees a 33 percent reduction.

Efficiently eliminate your enemies with the new Minigun in our v2.4.0 Patch planned for Feb 1! *Forts Beware* Read the full notes here – https://t.co/QNtauy4mQY pic.twitter.com/UxoIwfeBSm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 31, 2018

Another important addition for PC gamers is a “3D Resolution” to the Video options menu. Players will now be able to set the resolution of the game world separate from the user interface. Lowering the resolution can improve frame rate and even goes as low as a highly unrecommended 640×360.

Other notable Fortnite: Battle Royale additions include a “Controller Auto Run” option that can enable or disable the auto-run feature added in patch 2.3.0. That allowed controller users to autorun by double-clicking the left thumbstick.

We are back! V.2.4.0 is ready to go, so get out there and see what it has to offer! Players may encounter a waiting room as they enter the game. https://t.co/b5a1FIts0G — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 2, 2018

Epic Games has also added a spectator count to the lower left corner of the user interface during matches. This can be disabled by going to game options and disabling the “Show Spectator Count” option.

Fortnite: Battle Royale did receive numerous bug fixes as well for the map, user interface, and elsewhere. Additional performance enhancement also made their way into the update, though nothing to cause players to expect a huge frame rate increase.