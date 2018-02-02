‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: It’s All Downhill For Chelsea, Christian’s Paternity Is The Last Straw

Melissa Claire Egan this week confirmed that she is leaving The Young and the Restless. That explains why things are getting worse for her character, Chelsea. It is all downhill for her, setting up the stage for Chelsea to leave town. There is one big secret though that she is still keeping. Will Y&R make the huge revelation about Christian’s paternity as they send off Egan?

Christian’s paternity reveal will be the ultimate end

Chelsea has been keeping the truth from Nick (Joshua Morrow) about who is the real father of Christian (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen). As Chelsea’s life is about to explode, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick will finally learn the paternity secret, which will be the ultimate end of Nick and Chelsea’s relationship. There are only two people left in town who know about it — Chelsea and Victor (Eric Braeden) — so it will make sense to drop the bomb now to add to the drama. Alternatively, since Egan said the door is still open for her return, Y&R could keep it hidden and maybe use it lure Chelsea back or maybe Adam Newman (last played by Justin Hartley).

The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that the paternity revelation will be a huge blow for Nick. He will be devastated and vulnerable because of Chelsea’s departure. He will need a shoulder to cry on, and it is no other than Sharon (Sharon Case). Y&R has made Sharon available now, preparing for a possible “Shick” reunion. They are each other’s true love, they share children together, and she has no secrets that would explode to destroy them.

Nick opens the door to a secret and Cane catches Lily in a lie. Catch up on this full episode of #YR: https://t.co/4x11lPyZbz #ICYMI pic.twitter.com/I84gvmJY8D — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 30, 2018

Chelsea’s life is in chaos

Before the paternity bombshell, everything else in Chelsea’s life is going downhill. Nick’s discovery of the cash stash has set the ball rolling. More discoveries are waiting to happen in the coming week, including an alias that may be linked to Chelsea’s scam. Her past will also catch up with her, with someone sending her a cryptic message that will keep her uneasy. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease of surprising revelations to make Chelsea’s exit a dramatic one.

Stay tuned for more updates. The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.