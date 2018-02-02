Jessa Duggar Seewald Admits She Watches Secular TV Shows Amidst Claim That Duggar Family Does Not Watch TV

Fans of the Duggar family are well aware that family members have not been allowed to watch television or peruse the Internet unchaperoned. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have claimed that television ruins marriage, and also creates a distraction from being with one another.

The Duggar family has previously asserted that they do not watch or listen to any media that isn’t explicitly Christian, but recently, some of his daughters have been challenging that notion.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently posted secular Christmas lyrics on her Instagram page, shocking some fans who thought she was only familiar with Christian music.

Amy Duggar King, the family’s only first cousin on Jim Bob’s side, recently told fans on a podcast that she and Jessa Duggar Seewald loved to watch I Love Lucy as children, despite the claim that secular shows were totally off limits.

Now, it appears Jessa Duggar Seewald is straying from her father’s advice that TV ruins both marriage and family by not only watching TV regularly, but also owning a cable package.

The reality TV star told fans that her son was “glued” to the television show Fixer Upper, an HGTV show about fixing up houses. However, given the fact that many of the Duggar men flip houses, it shouldn’t be too far up on Jim Bob’s list of inappropriate television shows.

The post, however, seems to have mysteriously disappeared, which may have been due to the realization that most fans believe they don’t have any outside influences in their home.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has also faced criticism in the past for allowing her sons to do things that other mothers deem inappropriate. This often includes Spurgeon drinking from bottles even though he’s a toddler and allowing son Henry to chew on something called “butt paste.” It is unclear what the cream was actually for, however.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has also been criticized for showing her “dirty home” on Instagram, sharing what real life is like for parents of two small children. The photos included several dirty diapers piled up on her dresser, which made people comment that it was both gross and inappropriate.