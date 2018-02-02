‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Valerie Dissuades JJ From Marrying, John Pulls Out Gun, Will In Trouble

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease major issues will hot Salemites. Lani needs to keep a secret and she needs Eli’s help. Valerie wants to set things right while Will (Chandler Massey) and Paul (Christopher Sean) continues with a mission.

Baby Issues

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Lani will panic when Valerie learns about the baby’s father. She will be forced to confront Eli (Lamon Archey) and convince him to let JJ raise the child. She wants him to keep quiet about the entire issue.

JJ is over the moon with the news that he is going to be a father soon, and he will approach Abe to ask for Lani’s hand. Valerie will try her best to stop JJ’s proposal. However, Abe will give his blessings right away.

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati reveals that the clash between Lani and Valerie is a complicated mess. Valerie is in love with Lani’s father. Putting Lani in a difficult situation will also mean getting in trouble with Abe.

John Vs. Will

Paul and Will have been spying on John (Drake Hogestyn) to know why he has been poisoning Steve. Will wants to get to the bottom of this issue since he is concerned about.

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that While tailing John, the duo will catch John in action as he takes a vial from a stranger. They will overhear John saying that Steve will die with a few more doses.

Paul will tail the person who gave John the vial. Will, on the other hand, follows John.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Hogestyn revealed John will ask Steve to meet him at the office. Steve will ask to be excused since he is not feeling well but John will insist that he only needs 10 minutes to go over some things.

In the latest #DAYS, Will vows to help Paul get to the bottom of what's going on with John.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/FVH8wV3iL8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 1, 2018

Spoilers tease John will head to the Brady pub while Will continues to watch his movements through the window. John will pour the vial into a cup of coffee and Will naturally witnesses his crime. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Will step and he will have a few words for John.

“I can’t let you kill Steve Johnson.”

John will deny Will’s allegations but he will eventually tell Will not to meddle with his affairs. Hogestyn teases John will pull out his gun and takes Will to the DiMera mausoleum. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal John will have meaningful words to say to Will before a gunshot reverberates.

“This is where people go to die.”