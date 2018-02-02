‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Liam Bursting With Pride When Doc Reveals Gender

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are in for a treat this week on B&B. For one short moment, Liam will forget his messy relationship with the mother of his child and just celebrate the miracle of a new life. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy is due for a doctor’s appointment and will invite Liam to go with her. Both of them have their child’s interests at heart and will put aside feelings of ill-will when they go to the checkup.

Dr. Philips (Robin Givens), Steffy’s obstetrician, will perform an ultrasound to assess the baby’s growth. This is sure to be a momentous occasion for the soon-to-be parents and is actually the first time that they will be able to bond over the baby since the day that Liam found the DNA test results. According to the recaps at Soap Central, the last time these two were this happy is when they imagined raising their child together. Now, looking at the sonogram, Steffy and Liam will be astounded at the baby that they created. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the ex-couple will be overcome with strong emotions.

However, the good news does not stop there. Dr. Phillips will ask them if they want to know if their child is a boy or a girl. The gender will be clearly visible on the ultrasound. After conferring among themselves, the loving parents will give the doctor the go-ahead. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, promise that Liam and Steffy will be excited to know what sex the baby is.

Dr. Phillips will confirm the baby’s gender much to the delight of the parents. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy and Liam will be ecstatic with the news. In the original dream sequence, Steffy daydreamed that they had a son and that they were playing in the sand with him. It is possible that the B&B writers will line up with the fantasy, but it is equally likely that they may end up with a daughter to cherish. Either way, with doctor visits like these coming up in the months ahead, the two are sure to bond over their child.