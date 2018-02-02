Brandi Glanville Discusses ‘RHOBH’ Return, Says She’s Ready To ‘Wreak Some Havoc’ On Her Former Co-Stars

Brandi Glanville would “absolutely” jump at a chance to return to her role on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While promoting her new role on the U.S. version of Celebrity Big Brother, Brandi Glanville addressed her possible Bravo TV comeback and said that she definitely has some unfinished business with at least a few of her former co-stars.

“If I’m asked back to [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], I would definitely go back and wreak some havoc on a few people,” Brandi Glanville admitted to TV Guide, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on January 31.

Brandi Glanville has starred on numerous reality programs since being fired from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the show’s fifth season. Among those programs were Celebrity Apprentice, Famously Single, My Kitchen Rules, and Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul.

Brandi Glanville has spoken of returning to the Bravo TV reality series in the past, but because of her ongoing issues with the remaining members of the show, including Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, it seems unlikely that the network would have her back for a future of season of the hit series.

Brandi Glanville appears to be keeping an eye on the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and recently went off on Lisa Vanderpump on Twitter in a series of posts to her fans and followers.

As fans of the reality star may recall, Brandi Glanville was involved in a lawsuit with Joanna Krupa, formerly of The Real Housewives of Miami, last year that seemed to end in Krupa’s favor after Lisa Vanderpump and a number of other people testified against Glanville.

On Twitter, Brandi Glanville has taken major aim at her former co-star and friend, claiming that Vanderpump lied under oath and caused her to lose all she had saved. She also said that Vanderpump’s alleged lies about her negatively impacted the future of her two boys, who Vanderpump claimed to care for.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Starring on Season 8 are Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.