Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s Husband, Supports Trump, Claps Back At His Haters

Reality TV star Derick Dillard may no longer appear on his wife Jill Duggar’s show, Counting On, but it hasn’t stopped fans from following him on social media. He was supposedly fired a few months ago for his terrible remarks about Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen who also has a spot on TLC with her show, I Am Jazz. However, he has denied this and said, instead, that he and his wife, Jill, decided to quit.

On February 1, Derick tweeted a quote from Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, saying that “Americans are dreamers, too.” He immediately got flak from some of his followers, saying that he can’t be a Christian if he follows and supports someone like Donald Trump.

One person tweeted that he should “stfu” (shut the f**k up) and it actually promoted a reply from the Duggar spouse.

“Please don’t follow me if you don’t want to hear what I have to say. Thank you,” Derick clapped back at his fan.

While some fans supported Derick’s Twitter quote, others said that he was not supporting immigrants and that they should deport him, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar Seewald’s husband, Ben, because they are “unemployed and lazy.”

Please don’t follow me if you don’t want to hear what I have to say. Thank you. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) February 1, 2018

The Duggar family has faced criticism for a long time over their apparent lack of jobs. Jill Duggar Dillard took a course to become a midwife, though it was slammed as a “counterfeit midwife program,” with actual midwives saying that she took the easy way out with this course.

Derick Dillard has especially been slammed for his lack of a job, as he and Jill Duggar Dillard have been working as “missionaries” for the past several years. The pair has solicited funds from the public and did not seem to be affiliated with a church until rather recently.

Now that Derick has decided he and his wife will quit Counting On, many have wondered how they will sustain the family and if they are using the GoFundMe money for other things aside from their missionary work.

The reality TV star seems to thrive on controversy, as he has been posting many controversial opinions and telling fans it is his right as a Christian.