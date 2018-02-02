Dakota Johnson Gets Fifty Shades Of Approval From Parents And Gwyneth Paltrow For Dating Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin may only have been dating for a few months, but they are getting approvals left and right. With all the promotional events that she has to attend for Fifty Shades Freed, one thing that the 28-year-old actress does not have to worry about is whether people will think well of her new boyfriend. The word on the street is that her parents and Chris’ ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, have already approved this relationship to go forward.

The actress and the singer began their relationship in private in late 2017. They were first spotted having a sushi dinner in Los Angeles, according to People Magazine. Then they took their relationship abroad to Argentina, Israel, and France before they went public in the U.S.

Dakota and Chris waited until Gwyneth Paltrow went public with her engagement to Brad Falchuk. In a move that seemed like it was carefully planned by the PR agencies on both sides, the revealing of these new relationships showed that all parties were happy with their new partners.

On top of that, Fifty Shades Freed actress and the Coldplay singer got bonus happiness when they got two important members of their families to approve their dating status. Dakota’s parents – Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith – are both big figures in Hollywood, which meant that the reports wanted to know if they approved of her relationship with a man 12 years her senior.

Don Johnson seems to have no problem with it. Turns out, Dakota has already introduced Chris to her father.

“[Chris]’s a lovely guy,” Don said according to Daily Mail. “I’ve met him and you want your kids happy, no matter what shape it takes […] He’s a very talented and gifted musician. I’ve seen them in a concert at a small venue called the Troubadour in Los Angeles when they were first coming out and that was a memorable moment. I knew right then he’d be good for her.”

Another important member of Chris’ family, his ex-wife, also gave a solid seal of approval.

“Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy,” a source told Us Weekly. “She only wants the best for him.”

However, there still is the last hurdle before Chris and Dakota can confirm their relationship to be marriage worthy. The rumor has it that the Coldplay frontman has not yet introduced the actress to his kids – 13-year-old Apple and 11-year-old Moses – and has no plans to do so in the near future.

“He doesn’t want to complicate things by bringing children into the mix,” the source added.

Fifty Shades Freed, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, is set to premiere on February 9, 2018.