‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Gives A Brutally Honest Take About Life As A Reality TV Star

Tyler Baltierra lays it all out on the line for fans to see week in and week out on MTV’s Teen Mom OG. Baltierra, who is married to the show’s star, Catelynn Lowell, recently gave what is arguably the most well adjusted take on being a reality television star, and fans are loving him for it.

On Feb. 1 a Teen Mom OG viewer tweeted Tyler Baltierra revealing that they believed “one of the disadvantages” of being on reality TV is that fans think they have “free reign” to comment and criticize the TV star’s life when they don’t. Baltierra responded lovingly back to the fan and respectfully disagreed.

Tyler Baltierra told the Teen Mom OG fan that viewers actually “do have free reign to criticize and comment” on he and Catelynn Lowell’s life. Tyler says that he and his wife chose to put their lives on television for all to see and that it is bound to come with criticism. Baltierra adds that all he can do is to be “authentic” and address issues whenever he feels the need to do so.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been through an emotional roller coaster during their time on reality television. The couple was first introduced on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, and won over the hearts of fans when they made the heartbreaking decision to place their daughter, Carly, up for adoption. Later, the two starred on the show’s spin-off, Teen Mom, and revealed more of their struggles, such as mental health and depression, relationship issues, turmoil with their parents, and more.

Yes, actually they do have free reign to criticize & comment on our lives. We put ourselves out there for the world to see, flaws & all. What did we all think was going to happen? All I can do is be as authentic as I can & address whatever I feel is necessary! ???????????????????? https://t.co/FQqrX9s8wK — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 2, 2018

Most recently, Catelynn Lowell has made headlines for choosing to return to rehab to deal with her depression and trauma issues. Lowell stunned fans when she revealed she had been dealing with thoughts of suicide, and immediately knew she needed to seek professional help. Meanwhile, Tyler Baltierra has been holding down the fort at home in Michigan with the couple’s daughter, Nova, while the Teen Mom works hard to better her mental health.

Fans can watch more of Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s journey on Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.