‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Chooses To Save Lives In New Career Path, Plus Kayla Helps With His Dream

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that after JJ (Casey Moss) shot Theo (Kyler Pettis), he couldn’t get out of the police force fast enough. He felt terrible that he almost killed his friend just by pulling a trigger. It then shouldn’t come as a surprise when he chooses a career where he will save human life instead. Spurred on by the thought of a coming baby, JJ takes the plunge and decides to pursue a career in the medical field. It wouldn’t be surprising if JJ ends up delivering Lani’s (Sal Stowers) baby himself.

When Lani broke the news that she was pregnant, JJ almost immediately started feeling the pressure to find himself a job. However, he didn’t want to end up doing something just to pay the bills and end up hating his job. Yes, the Salem PD did bring him and Lani together, but he feels that he needs to do something else with his life. Of course, DOOL viewers know that Lani is not expecting his baby. The baby is a result of a passionate night between her and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), according to She Knows Soaps. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that very few people know the truth about the baby’s paternity, one of them being Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

In the latest #DAYS, Lani makes a confession to Gabi.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/MqUlcXJ9hM — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 30, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Kayla is the person JJ approaches after researching possible career paths. He discovers that the hospital has an EMT program that he would like to get into. According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry,JJ will ask Kayla if she could lend him a hand in getting into the EMT program. With Kayla’s background at the hospital, she could easily make a few calls and make sure that JJ is on his way to becoming an EMT.

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Kayla will only be too willing to help JJ to achieve his dreams. Kayla knows that he already has a passion for helping people, which is why he became a cop in the first place. She knows that his heart is in the right place and will probably be there to guide him as he completes his studies. Of course, Kayla also knows Lani’s secret. Will it be a matter of time before she spills the devastating news to JJ?

