Joy-Anna Duggar Proves ‘Shotgun’ Wedding Wrong With Baby Bump, ‘Counting On’ Fans Estimate Due Date

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have faced numerous speculations about their pregnancy. Ever since they debuted the baby bump, Counting On fans have been wondering if the 20-year-old Duggar got pregnant before the wedding date, which means that they had sexual relations before they were husband and wife. As Joy’s pregnancy continued, the followers have been guessing their own due date, thinking that if she gave birth before nine months were up, that would prove their “shotgun” wedding theory.

However, on February 1, Joy and Austin showed on Instagram that she still has a baby bump. With the rest of the Duggars back from their trip to Australia and New Zealand, the soon-to-be-mother got back in touch with her tomboy side by hanging out with her favorite brothers.

Counting On fans were happy to see Joy-Anna Duggar smiling and enjoying herself in the last month of her pregnancy.

“Joy you look so beautifully pregnant,” one fan wrote. “You and Austin are one of my favorite couples out of your family. Love your family’s snow and y’all’s house looks amazing.”

They even took a stab at guessing her baby due date.

“I predict your baby is a boy (since the day you made the announcement) and I predict he will come between February 11th and 17th,” another commented.

However, there were still some followers who stubbornly believed that Joy-Anna Duggar did get pregnant before her wedding date.

“This is an old photo,” one fan claimed. “I saw it last month.”

“It’s an old photo because she’s probably had her baby but not announcing it until next month,” another wrote.

For the past nine months, Joy and Austin have not responded to any of these rumors about “shotgun” wedding, according to InStyle, or getting pregnant before the wedding date. In fact, unlike Jill, Jessa, and Jinger, the 20-year-old decided to keep much of the pregnancy journey off Instagram. While her sisters love to post baby bump pictures with information about how far along they are, Joy never did this and never shared what trimester she is in.

Recently, Joy-Anna made her due date public by setting up a baby registry on Amazon. On the page, it states that the baby arrival will happen on February 22, 2018.

“Thank you for visiting our registry! We are so excited to meet our little one soon,” she wrote. “Due to the size of our house, smaller items and gift cards would be much appreciated! Thank you again and can’t wait for y’all to see the baby!”

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth got married on May 26, 2017.