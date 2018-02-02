‘Black Panther’ Is One Of ‘Marvel’s Best’ Claims Critics And Stars, They Have A ‘Monster Hit’ On Their Hands

Black Panther just made its premiere on the red carpet, and the early reviews indicate that it might rank amongst Marvel’s best films of the year. We still have a few weeks until Black Panther hits theaters, but a few critics are already praising the movie for its beauty and thoughtful writing.

Marvel Stars Praise Film

According to Entertainment Weekly, several stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe praised director Ryan Coogler for creating such a beautiful film and the actors for their soulful performances.

This includes Donald Glover, who starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peyton Reed, who directed Ant-Man, James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Tessa Thompson from Thor: Ragnarok. In a post on Twitter, Glover called the film both beautiful and praised Coogler for taking it in the right direction.

Who Is King T’Challa?

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the king of Wakanda, first appeared in Captain America: Civil War. In the film, we learned that he was a prince who was seeking revenge for the murder of his father. Following the events in Civil War, T’Challa travels back to Wakanda to battle for the right to rule his country.

Black Panther stars Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Kaluuya, Martin Freeman, and Andy Serkis.

Black Panther’s Original Director Praises Coogler

Coogler was brought on to replace director Ava DuVernay, who left the project because of a creative dispute. DuVernay revealed that it took over several months to finish the film and that Coogler edited the movie across the hall from her while she was working on A Wrinkle In Time.

“We edited our films across the hall from each other for eight months,” DuVernay shared. “We talked in our edit bays, on walks around the lot. About our films, our dreams. Tonight, his comes true. On my way to the #BlackPanther premiere with a full heart for my fam, director extraordinaire.”

Critics Offer Favorable Reviews

Critics have also responded well to the movie. Full reviews will not be released until closer to the premiere date, but early praises are pretty positive all across the board. Critics have called the film timely, political, compelling, and visually beautiful.

Other stars who watched the movie said they almost forgot it was a superhero film and felt like it had a powerful political message. Others believe that Black Panther might even be Marvel’s best movie to date.

Will Black Panther Meet Expectations?

Although the early reviews are promising, they should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the screenings are typically done for people who generally give favorable reviews, and most of the real critics have not seen the movie.

But even if the film’s early praises are overly positive, it’s clear that Marvel has a monster hit on its hands. We can only hope that it lives up to the hype come February.

Black Panther is scheduled to hit theaters on February 15.