Donny Osmond And Sister Marie Barely Speak To Their Family, Claims Jimmy Osmond

The Osmonds – including famous siblings Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond – were an iconic American music family with hit songs throughout the 1960s and 1970s — but they hardly talk to each other anymore. Jimmy Osmond, the youngest of the family, claims that Donny and Marie barely speak to their siblings. How did the Osmonds grow apart after having so much success together?

Jimmy Admits Family Has Grown Apart

In an interview with Radar Online, Jimmy revealed that his family used to be close but that changed once everybody had kids of their own. Their relationships were further divided by a decline in fame coupled with several different personal tragedies. Although the Osmonds dominated the charts for decades, it sounds like they have problems just like any other normal American family.

“We used to be in each other’s lives so much, but now everybody’s got their own families, we don’t get together anymore like we used to,” Jimmy explained. “We’re a normal family. We do have issues.”

The Osmonds: America’s Favorite Family Band

The Osmonds — including Alan, Merrill, Wayne, Jay, Donny, Marie, and Jimmy — experienced a lot of success in both music and television until the 1980s. Donny burst on the scene with hit tracks like “Puppy Love” and “Go Away Little Girl,” while his sister Marie reached new heights with the song “Paper Roses.”

But things took a turn after the family suffered personal tragedies, like Alan and Wayne’s health problems and when Michael Osmond, Marie’s son, committed suicide. Between the tragedies and decline in fame, the Osmonds simply drifted apart.

What Does Jimmy Do Now?

Jimmy currently resides in Utah where he and his wife, Michelle, share four kids and lead a happy life. Although the family isn’t as close as it used to be, Jimmy tries to stay connected with everyone. He is particularly close with Donny and revealed that their kids get along great whenever they see each other. But at the end of the day, Jimmy is still a bit sour on show business, which he believes is phony and can easily ruin people’s lives — but only if you let it.

Jimmy currently works in a musical theater and has appeared on dozens of reality television shows. This includes cameos on I’m a Celeb and Celebrity Master Chef.

Jimmy Prepares For New Tour In The UK

Jimmy is also getting ready to kick off his Andy Williams tribute tour in the UK, titled Moon River and Me. As fans will recall, Jimmy started his career on Andy Williams’ show when he was only three years old.

The tour marks 50 years in the entertaining world for Jimmy, who will be singing a host of songs in honor of the late Andy Williams. This includes “Music to Watch Girls By,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Happy Heart,” “Almost There,” “May Each Day,” “Roses,” “Moon River,” and “Days of Wine.”

Jimmy’s siblings are not expected to make appearances on his tour, though he assures everyone that the family is on better terms.

Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond have not commented on the rumors surrounding their family.