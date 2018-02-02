Kylie Jenner Has Secretly Been Filming Her Pregnancy For Spin-Off Show [Report]

Kylie Jenner’s fans are at the end of their ropes when it comes to waiting for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars to announce her pregnancy. Kylie’s baby news broke last fall, and her due date is quickly approaching. However, she’s never made any mention of being pregnant, and fans are wondering why.

According to a Feb. 2 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner has a strategic plan regarding her pregnancy and baby. The reality star turned makeup guru has reportedly been filming her pregnancy “non-stop” at her home and plans to unveil the footage in a new spin-off series. Sources reveal that Jenner is purposely keeping the baby information, and photos of her baby bump, out of the public eye “for a good reason,” she’s allegedly planning to use the images and footage to secure a second season of her reality series, Life of Kylie.

Although rumors have been swirling that Kylie Jenner is leading a very secluded life, an insider reveals that the young mother-to-be is “not alone.” She has her family by her side as well as some close friends. In addition, a cameraman is said to be basically living with her in order to capture all of the footage from the pregnancy. He’ll reportedly remain there with Kylie until after the birth of her baby.

Kylie Jenner has reportedly gained about 60 pounds of pregnancy weight and allegedly “can’t wait” to have her child so that she can work on shedding the extra pounds and her pre-baby body back. In addition, sources claim that Kylie believes staying hidden during her pregnancy will create more “mystery” surrounding her situation, and increase her chances of getting another season of her reality spin-off show.

The insider goes on to say that Kylie Jenner’s chances of getting another season of Life of Kylie are much higher now, especially since her pregnancy has gained so much media attention. Fans have been scouring social media for clues about the pregnancy and baby’s gender, but the Kardashian family are keeping quiet about Kylie and her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner fans are now eagerly awaiting news of the baby’s birth, and can’t wait to see the first photos of the child.