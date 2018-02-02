Shannon Beador Reportedly Wants David Beador Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Shannon Beador is reportedly open to exposing the nitty-gritty details of her divorce from David Beador on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she doesn’t want David to be seen.

According to a new report, Shannon Beador is ready to reveal what led to her decision to end her 17-year marriage to David, but only if Bravo TV agrees that he will never film another scene for the show.

“Shannon wants producers to use old footage to tell her story next season,” a source close to the 54-year-old reality star explained to Radar Online on February 2. “At this moment, she doesn’t want anything to do with him and filming with him would make this whole process so much harder on her.”

Shannon Beador and David Beador tied the knot in 2000 and joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s ninth season. As fans will recall, the couple’s marriage quickly became a hot topic on the show, and during Season 10, David admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. From there, he and Shannon Beador began attending couples counseling and enjoyed a couples retreat before renewing their wedding vows one season later.

Although Shannon Beador’s marriage appeared to be doing quite well during Season 11, things between them were visibly strained throughout the 12th season of the show and by the end of the year, they had parted ways. As fans will recall, Beador first confirmed news of the plans for divorce while filming the Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County but didn’t file for divorce until weeks later.

According to Radar Online’s report, the split between Shannon Beador and her husband has been understandably tough for their three children, including 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, and having David appear on camera would only complicate the situation.

At the end of last month, the Beadors were scheduled for a court hearing in regard to her requests for spousal and child support. However, just days before the hearing was set to take place, Shannon Beador called in and requested the hearing be rescheduled.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo TV later this year with Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin.