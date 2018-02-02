Elon Musk Reportedly Too Busy With Flamethrowers And The Boring Company, Breaks Up With Amber Heard Again

Elon Musk may be too busy to be in a relationship these days. The Tesla billionaire, whose latest projects include flamethrower and the Boring Company, has broken up with Amber Heard for the second time.

Johnny Depp’s ex broke up with Musk and then reconciled a few months back. The couple was initially secretive about their dating. When they broke up in August of last year, they blamed their conflicting schedules.

There is no denying the fact that Elon Musk is one of the busiest people on the planet. The successful entrepreneur has claimed to have raised $10 million for the Boring Company by selling 20,000 Flamethrowers. Each device has been sold for $500.

According to Elon Musk, the devices are “guaranteed to liven up any party.” Musk first talked about it in December. The project got a huge response immediately. He even claimed that flamethrowers would be handy during the zombie apocalypse.

Through TBC, Musk wants to build up a network of underground tunnels. The Tesla owner believes it will immensely ease up traffic congestion, CNN reported.

Musk earlier tweeted that each device will come with a serial number from one to 20,000. He also informed that each device will be shipped with a complimentary fire extinguisher.

Small detail, but each one will come with a serial number from 1 to 20,000 pic.twitter.com/ZBYEYO6zqu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018

Elon Musk did admit earlier he was in love with the 31-year-old Justice League actress and that it was Amber who apparently broke up with him the last time.

“Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” Elon Musk told Rolling Stone.

“I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”

Things changed. The couple got back together. They were seen kissing each other outside a restaurant last December. However, things seem to have changed again. This time, it was Musk who wanted to break up.

According to Page Six, the 46-year-old billionaire business tycoon decided to split, and Amber Heard agreed on this. While the two still care for each other, this may not be the right time for the relationship.

“The timing just wasn’t right.”

Amber Heard was previously married to her Rum Diary co-star Johnny Depp. However, it did not work for them. The divorce was finalized in January of 2017.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Depp is going to pay his ex-wife $7 million, which, according to BBC News, will be donated to charities.