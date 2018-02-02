‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Hooks Up With Arturo, JT Discovers Chelsea’s Alias & Tessa Covers

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, February 2, reveal Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will have a clash with Devon (Bryton James) about her office space. She’ll assume that since Hamilton-Winters Group bought GC Buzz that meant she was given an executive position. Devon will try to shelf the idea, but per usual, Hilary won’t back down. They will have a heated argument about the office space.

According to She Knows Soaps, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will talk about Hilary’s drama. They will share a few awkward moments until Hilary saves the day and walks over to talk to Mariah.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah grows concerned for Tessa when she finds a sleeping bag hidden in Devon’s office. Later, she will ask Tessa when she’s staying since her break up with Noah (Robert Adamson). Tess will claim that she rented a room. She doesn’t want anyone finding out that she is camped out in Devon’s office.

Devon goes looking for Hilary to find out why she was acting so abrasive in the office. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she will admit she saw her fertility doctor. She really wishes that she was having a baby under better circumstances.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will pay Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) a visit. She will suggest that he ask Tessa for guitar lessons.

Afterward talking to Reed, Nikki heads over to see Nick (Joshua Morrow) and finds him arguing with a building contractor named Arturo (Jason Canela). At first, Arturo wouldn’t budge, but after some time, they finally reach an agreement.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that they settle the matter at the club. Nikki suggests that the handsome stud doesn’t have to leave just yet. Nikki grabs a room key and suggests he joins her upstairs. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) notices Nikki going upstairs with him.

Phyllis will fill Chelsea in on the Alexandra West drama, and she asks her if Ms. West is one of her contacts. She will inform her J.T. is working on the case and will track down Alexandra. Chelsea tells Phyllis that when J.T. tracks down this woman, she will threaten her make sure she won’t do this to anyone else.

#YR CDN RecapL: JT exposes Chelsea's alias, and Nikki hooks up with the building contractor! https://t.co/CSdbrCFB0A pic.twitter.com/AbvIpyR0oI — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) February 1, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will find out the name associated with the Chelsea 2.0 hacking. Alexandra West owns the website, but he assumes that is an alias. J.T.’s determined to uncover who is behind Fenmore’s problems.

J.T. and Reed spend some time together. They will play a song together, and J.T. mentions a case he is working on. Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. keeps digging and discovers a bank account with the name Alexandra West as the account holder. At the bank, a disguised Chelsea will pose as Alexandra. She tells the teller that she wants to withdraw the money and close her account.

Back at home, J.T. will realize that Ms. West’s bank account has recently been closed. He will rush over to the bank, in hopes of catching Alexandra at the bank. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the bank staff refuses to help, but he will threaten that will return with a warrant.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will cut her fake ID in small pieces before leaving the bank parking lot. J.T. knows that the Chelsea 2.0 hacker is right under his nose, but cannot figure out who it could be.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.