Brad Pitt Reportedly Gets To Finally Spend Time With His Kids Without Supervision

No one has seen Brad Pitt in public with his kids for more than 18 months, but that could be coming to an end, thanks to his mom, Jane. His soon-to-be ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has manipulated his disappearing act since their split, but Jane demanded that she allow the kids to go on vacation with Pitt, and she has reportedly caved. Will Pitt finally get some unsupervised time with his children?

Jane Pitt To The Rescue

Radar Online is reporting that Jane told Jolie that their arrangement was unfair, and both she and her son have had enough. During her visit over the holidays, Pitt’s mom was appalled by the current custody arrangement between the actors, and she demanded that her son confront his ex.

“Angie has insisted that Brad only spend time with the kids behind closed doors, and usually with two nannies present,” reveals an insider.

The six Jolie-Pitt kids – Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, nine, and Knox, nine – have occasionally visited their father at his home for two or three hours at a time, arriving in a blacked-out SUV and a bodyguard.

Pitt Comes Out On Top

Jolie allegedly set up the arrangement to keep Pitt from garnering any more public sympathy and support by appearing with his children.

The Maleficent star is aware that Pitt is winning with his post-divorce image makeover that includes a new life of sobriety, concerts, and art gallery openings. So, the last thing Jolie wants is Pitt appearing in public as a doting single dad.

Ever since Pitt and Jolie split in September 2016, Hollywood has essentially given her the cold shoulder, but that hasn’t kept her from trying to win some single-mom sympathy by dragging her kids to multiple red-carpet events over the past few months.

With Jolie parading the kids around at different festivals and premieres, it occurred to Pitt that he was a coward. So now, after 560 days of secret visits, Pitt will finally get some unsupervised time with his kids.

Jolie Takes The Kids To The City Of Light

But, that is not the only vacation the Jolie-Pitt kids will enjoy. They recently traveled to Paris with their mom, and cameras caught the large brood while they left Le Meurice Hotel. She is apparently sparing no expense on the lavish trip, despite her brutal custody battle with Pitt.

The 42-year-old and her six children toured through the city, and they stopped for a visit at the world-famous Louvre museum. Jolie smiled as she waved to fans and the media while sporting her usual chic style.

Angelina Jolie and her children in Paris. pic.twitter.com/qJ5cvjVJWB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 31, 2018

She wore a black outfit with matching heels, huge sunglasses, and diamond earrings. She topped the look off with bright red fingernails and lips.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly closer than ever to reaching a custody agreement. But while he waits back in Los Angeles for his time with the children, Jolie continues to enjoy time out and about with them.