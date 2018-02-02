Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Children Will Not Be Known As Prince Or Princess

With the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle less than four months away, it makes sense that fans are already thinking about their future royal babies. But according to Romper, when the couple does have children, chances are they won’t be princes and princesses, and it’s all because of King George V.

Dukes Of These Our Realms

Back in 1917, the King issued a Letters Patent that stated, “the grandchildren of the sons of a sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms.”

Because of this, Harry and Markle’s children will have the title of Lord or Lady, followed by their first name and their family name, which for Harry is Mountbatten-Windsor. So, for example, if they had a baby named Edward, he would be Lord Edward Mountbatten-Windsor. If they had a little girl named Alice, she would be Lady Alice Mountbatten-Windsor. Make sense?

However, the Queen could issue a new Letters Patent to change all of this, and she apparently did just that for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Fans Question Markle’s Age

As soon as Harry and Markle announced their engagement, chatter about a future pregnancy immediately followed – specifically, whether the 36-year-old is “too old” to have a baby. Many on social media are putting pressure on the couple by saying that Markle’s biological clock is ticking and they need to get pregnant soon.

However, it is no longer odd in society for a 36-year-old woman to be a first-time mom. In fact, women in their 30’s are having more babies than younger moms.

Since Markle is a successful Hollywood actress, she is no stranger to the pressures of being in the public eye, but there really is no reason for anyone to be worried about when they will have their first baby because that is entirely their business.

Harry And Meghan’s New Titles

As for Harry and Markle’s new titles, royal tradition is that the Queen grants a member of the family a title on their wedding day. She gave Prince William and Kate Middleton the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and speculation is that Harry and Meghan will receive the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But, there is the possibility that she will give Harry the lesser title of Earl or Marquess since he will soon be sixth in line to the throne after William and Kate’s third baby is born.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married May 19, 2018.