Jon Bon Jovi Dives Into The Wine Business

Jon Bon Jovi’s house may not be for sale, but his wine is. The 55-year-old Bon Jovi frontman has collaborated with his 22-year-old son, Jesse Bongiovi, on a new wine venture that pays homage to the family’s love of wine and the outdoors. Bon Jovi’s new wine is called Diving Into Hampton Water. The rosé wine is produced in France’s Languedoc-Roussillon region in association with French winemaker Gerard Bertrand and it will retail at an impressive $25 a bottle, according to the New York Times. Diving Into Hampton Water is named after the Bon Jovi family home in Main Beach in East Hampton.

“It’s a favorite in our household because you can drink it starting with lunch and into the evening, and we enjoy lots of it whenever we travel,” Jon Bon Jovi told the Times.

In an announcement posted to the Guest of a Guest blog, Bon Jovi described his collaboration with the famous French winemaker, saying, “Creating this wine with Gerard was just as creative as collaborating with another songwriter, Gerard uses his talents and wine knowledge just like a gifted musician.” Jon also said working with his son Jesse on the wine venture was “an amazing experience.”

Bon Jovi Launches New Premium Rosé Wine Made in the South of France https://t.co/T1t77o5bBf pic.twitter.com/cGEqtBoBjS — TheTaste.ie (@Thetaste_ie) January 26, 2018

A press release for Diving into Hampton Water reveals that it was Jesse, a recent graduate of Notre Dame, who came up with the name in place of Jon Bon Jovi’s name for his favorite sip, which he previously called “pink juice.” Jesse and a friend began to call Jon Bon Jovi’s rosé “Hampton Water” instead.

Jesse Bongiovi revealed that he and his father tried rosé from “everywhere,” before teaming up with Gerard Bertrand.

“We realized that there is an entire coastline in France that is producing some of the best-kept secrets on Earth,” he said.

Diving Into Hampton Water is described as “a fresh and lively rosé, with distinctive minerality, featuring Grenache, Cinsault, and Mourvèdre, grape varieties characteristic of the French Mediterranean region.” Jon Bon Jovi’s new wine is slated for a spring 2018 release.

Of course, Jon Bon Jovi is not the first rocker with his own wine label. Dave Matthews, Sting, Mick Fleetwood and Journey’s Jonathan Cain have all dabbled in the wine business. Jon Bon Jovi’s band also has a previous line of designer wines with names that come straight from Bon Jovi tunes: Keep the Faith, Lay Your Hands on Me, Blaze of Glory, Bad Medicine and yes, Bed of Roses. The $65 collectible blends are currently sold out.

Jon Bon Jovi and his band kick off their This House Is Not for Sale tour in March and they will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April.