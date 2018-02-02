‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie Outraged With Cruel Plan For Eve, Asserts Herself With Victor In New Way

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal fans will finally see more of Maggie Horton Kiriakis, played by Suzanne Rogers. The character hasn’t been spotted in scenes very much lately. That is about to change, as per Ron Carlivati’s interview with Soap Opera Digest. It is teased that she discovers the plan for Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). She thinks it is cruel, and it will cause her to assert herself with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) in a way that fans have never seen before.

Recently, DOOL spoilers from the head writer teased what fans can expect from various characters. One of those is Brady and Eve. As viewers know, the two have a love/hate relationship. Even though they are at war with one another, they also share a bit of a passionate love affair.

Ron Carlivati said that Maggie learns about Brady and Victor’s plan for Eve. She thinks it is cruel. Going beyond what is necessary and acceptable, it seems that Maggie will have had enough. She confronts her husband and asserts herself to Victor. It is not the first time that she has made her shock known. However, the head writer teased that fans will see Maggie assert herself in a way that she has never done before. It will be interesting to see how Maggie responds, and what excuse Victor will have for his behavior.

DOOL spoilers tease that this could be what propels Eve to work with Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) a few months from now. As the Inquisitr previously reported, a shady lawyer named Ted (Gilles Marini) plans to get revenge. They are going after the Kiriakis family, as well as the companies. However, Maggie wasn’t mentioned in the audition tape posted on Vimeo. Perhaps she will be safe from their wrath.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Brady and Eve will have their first official date, SheKnows Soaps reported. Even though Brady is playing the Kiriakis widow, he has also developed feelings for her. As actor Eric Martsolf explained in a previous issue of Soap Opera Digest, Brady is in denial about his romantic feelings.

