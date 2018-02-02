WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey’s Full Time WWE Contract May Not Be What You Think

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey shook up the WWE women’s roster when she crashed Asuka’s victory celebrations at last weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, former UFC champion Rousey didn’t make her long-anticipated WWE debut by competing in the Royal Rumble. Instead, Rousey entered the ring after the match to face down Asuka, the winner of the inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match. Asuka was less than impressed, slapping away Rousey’s offered handshake, and leading to rumors that Rousey is facing some locker room heat.

As we all know Asuka’s prize for winning the Royal Rumble will be a title shot, and both WWE women’s champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were also in the ring when “Rowdy” Rousey made her entrance. It’s fair to say that no one was exactly rolling out the red carpet for Rousey. Somewhat unusually, Rousey didn’t take the microphone to announce her much-vaunted arrival. Instead, she simply smirked and pointed at the WrestleMania advertising board in the arena, a clear indication that Rousey intends to make her mark at the “show of shows.”

The WWE universe was more than a little surprised to find that Rousey didn’t underline her WWE entrance by making appearances on this week’s editions of Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. Rousey had, after all, said in an interview that she had signed a full-time contract with the WWE and that wrestling was now her life.

WWE To Use Ronda Rousey In Similar Fashion To Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey may have signed a full-time WWE contract, but according to Sportskeeda that doesn’t necessarily mean that Rousey will actually be full-time. They report that Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer claims that the WWE will use Rousey in the same way that they use Brock Lesnar. If Meltzer is correct that means that Rousey will be an infrequent competitor who is parachuted in for the big PPV events whilst others carry the real workload of weekly competition on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

We can only hope that Rousey is not allowed to follow Lesnar’s lead by waltzing her way to a major WWE championship and allowed to hold it for months on end without defending it.

According to MMA Mania, Rousey’s absence from this week’s WWE shows can be explained by the fact that she is in Columbia filming her latest movie project. They claim that Rousey’s in-ring debut might actually be at WrestleMania 34 in April. If that is the case, it is difficult to imagine that Rousey’s first WWE match will be a title bout against Charlotte Flair. Rumors have been circulating this week suggesting that Rousey may play the heel to Charlotte’s baby face.

If Rousey is to make her competitive WWE debut at WrestleMania 34, then CBS Sports may be closer to the mark. They suggest that Rousey will debut in a mixed tag-team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey’s partner, they suggest, could be none other than The Rock. That prediction does make some sense as the foursome had a little dust-up at Wrestle Mania 31.