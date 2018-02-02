Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady Reportedly Abstain From Lovemaking In Preparation For The Super Bowl

Tom Brady is eyeing for a win in the upcoming Super Bowl, something that fans have been looking forward. Just like the other athletes, the NFL players are also known for refraining from making love at least 24 hours before their anticipated game. Apparently, the New England Patriots quarterback is no stranger to things like this, and it seems that he’s taking it to the next level. What’s great about it is that his wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen is very supportive of his self-discipline.

A source close to Gisele Bundchen recently told Hollywood Life that Brady normally refrains from lovemaking at least 24 hours before a big game. However, since the NFL star aims to achieve his sixth Super Bowl victory, he reportedly lengthens the abstinence to 72 hours no matter how attractive his supermodel wife is. The insider added that this is a “major break” for the couple, especially that they don’t last a day without it.

The source went on to say that Gisele Bundchen and her husband find it difficult, but they are determined and committed. What’s more is that the mother of three supports the NFL star, and is willing to do anything for his “energy principles.” The couple though has prepared for the abstinence by having a great time in the past few days.

Gisele Bundchen, 37, married Brady, 40, in February 2009 after three years of dating. Since then, the Brazilian supermodel has been supportive of her husband, who’s been given with four Super Bowl MVP awards. Despite his suspension during the first four games of NFL Season in 2016 f0llowing a tampering scandal in Deflategate football, he was still successful in winning the Super Bowl LI, bringing home the MVP award.

The Brazilian supermodel, on the other hand, proves how crazy they are for each other through her social media posts. Gisele Bundchen constantly shares her happy family photos on Instagram. Recently, Brady cut an interview short after radio host Alex Reimer called the NFL star’s daughter “an annoying little pissant.” The New England quarterback said that he was disappointed by the host’s comments, adding that her daughter or any kid don’t deserve such abrasive comments. According to MEEI, the radio host has been handed an indefinite suspension.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady share two children together. A son who was born in 2009, and a daughter in 2012. The supermodel is also a stepmom to the NFL star’s son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele Bundchen has been one of the highest-paid models in the world since 2004.