Justin Bieber Has Had Enough Of Selena Gomez’ Overbearing Behavior [Rumors]

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been in an on and off relationship since 2010. They got back together in October 2017, and fans couldn’t be any happier seeing them in each other’s arms once again. However, a few months after giving their relationship another shot, the couple has now been plagued by different controversies, including one that says they are on the verge of breaking up. Reports say that the “Baby” singer is now texting his former flame Kourtney Kardashian, and has started following his ex-girlfriend Hailee Seinfeld on Instagram. But what keeps fans buzzing is that the Canadian singer-songwriter seems to be tired of the Barney & Friends alum’s possessive behavior.

A source recently told Life & Style Weekly that Justin Bieber is tried of Gomez’ overassertive behavior. Although he loves and cares for her, it is said that he is already at his “wit’s end.” Reports say that the 25-year-old singer-actress has a lot of issues towards the Grammy-winning singer, and is even jealous of his mom. He recently spent a vacation with his mother Pattie Mallette, and Selena is reportedly bitter about it.

The insider went on to say that Gomez has been very possessive in their relationship. When Justin Bieber spent holidays with his mother, the 13 Reasons Why producer kept calling him, which pissed him off and set the phone in a silent mode.

“Justin’s become tired of Selena’s issues. He still cares about her, but he’s had enough of her overbearing behavior. He’s at his wit’s end.”

Reports also say that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’ mothers, Pattie and Mandy have also been trying to convince the couple that they are better off without each other. Mandy believes the 23-year-old singer-songwriter is still immature and brings trouble. They think that everything between the couple can get really ugly.

On the other hand, Gomez’ alleged domineering behavior towards Justin Bieber tells a different story about the actress. Us Weekly reports that a source said the actress now feels great that she has completed her mental health treatment. In January, she checked herself into a treatment facility in New York. According to the news outlet, the mental health program is to empower mental wellness as well as clean eating. The treatment lasted for two weeks while the actress was also busy with work.

On the plus side, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fans remain hopeful that the couple is still going strong despite these controversies swarming their relationship.