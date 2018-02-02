Selena Gomez Is Not ‘Pissed’ After Charlie Puth Confessed About Their Brief Fling Despite Reports

Selena Gomez is reportedly not happy with Charlie Puth’s revelation about their brief romance. However, a new report suggests that the “Bad Liar” singer is not really affected by the unexpected confession.

In the latest Billboard cover story, the 26-year-old pop singer addressed his rumored love connection with Selena Gomez and revealed how their short-lived romance totally messed him up.

Looking back in 2016, Charlie Puth admitted that his brief, tumultuous fling with the singer inspired their duet, “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” The crooner, who remained mum about their secretive relationship at that time, confessed that he is not a “kiss and tell” type of person.

He added that their collaboration, which became a viral hit, somehow reflected what was going on behind the scenes with their very brief fling.

“And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up.”

Charlie Puth also revealed that he knew he wasn’t the only person on Selena Gomez’s mind at that time and that he was well aware of what he’s getting himself into. Although he did not drop names, many assume that he was referring to Justin Bieber as the other guy on the singer’s mind.

“I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into.”

Charlie Puth reveals he and Selena Gomez had a short fling. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Despite their situation, Charlie Puth claimed he has no problem performing the duet with Selena Gomez, adding that she has such good emotion on that song.

“You gather up a bunch of emotion with the life shovel, throw it in the life bucket, mix it up,” he explained. “And she evoked such good emotion on that song, it was a pleasure working with her. That’s why I’m always happy to sing it, even though it came from a dark point in my life.”

Shortly after the news broke, Hollywood Life reported that Selena Gomez was “pissed” with Charlie Puth’s bombshell revelation. Apparently, the singer, who is currently dating Justin Bieber, has always wanted to keep her dating life as private as possible.

Selena Gomez is reportedly not happy about the singer’s revelations. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

A source close to the singer allegedly claimed that she “wished Charlie would have kept his mouth shut about what they had because she is definitely interested in keeping that kind of stuff and her dating life as much under wraps as possible.”

The same source added that it’s only a matter of time before Selena Gomez responds to the revelation and set the record straight once and for all.

However, Gossip Copdebunked such claims, adding that those were just mere allegations. The outlet also reiterated that “no one in her inner circle goes spilling to that site,” which she has publicly called out multiple times in the past for its “wrongful reports.”

So far, Selena Gomez has yet to officially comment on Charlie Puth’s confession about their past.