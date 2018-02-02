German Women’s Group Launches #120dB, The ‘True #MeToo’ Movement [Video]

A group of German women that refers to itself as the daughters of Europe have formed what they describe as a resistance movement which they call “#120dB” (i.e., 120 decibels) that will speak up and hold officials accountable for the wave of sexual assaults in Europe.

In the video embedded below, one of the participants in this new initiative, which is developing an extensive social media presence, refers to it as “the true #MeToo.” The speakers make it fundamentally clear that they believe the authorities have failed in various ways to protect women from the surge in crime. The hashtag campaign gets its name from the volume level of personal alarms that many European women apparently carry for their safety.

Breitbart London claims that the underlying issue is mass migration into the European continent.

“The women in the video reference the recent case of a young girl called Mia, who was stabbed to death by her former asylum seeker boyfriend in the German city of Kandel, as well as Maria Ladenburger, who was raped and killed allegedly by migrant who lied about being underage, and 11-year-old Ebba Akerlund, who was torn in half after being struck by a lorry during the Stockholm terror attack last year.”

Against this backdrop, a study released in early January indicated that violent crime in the lower Saxony area of Germany increased 10 percent in 2015 and 2016, and that “92 percent of the additional crimes recorded could be attributed to the increase in refugee numbers,” AP reported. “The government-sponsored study showed a jump in violent crime committed by male migrants aged 14 to 30,” Reuters added.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is also the de facto head of the European Union, was reelected on September 24, 2017, as Germany’s top elected government official, but her party, the center-right Christian Democrats, fell to its lowest share of the vote since 1949, failing to win a majority in the German parliament in the process. Merkel’s shortfall in the voting was, in part, the result of the electorate’s dissatisfaction with her decision to open the borders of her country, and that of the EU generally, to 1-million-plus migrants/refugees from the Middle East and North Africa since the summer of 2015.

WATCH: German Women Launch Campaign Highlighting Increased Violence Against Women as a Result of Mass Migration https://t.co/hPKn7fQ3BN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 1, 2018

Since the election, Merkel still has been unable to form a governing coalition, and she is currently in negotiations with the center-left Social Democrats. If that effort fails, Germany may have to head back to the polls, although it is uncertain whether a new round of voting would end the deadlock. In the September vote, the populist, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party for the first time won seats in the German parliament, the Reichstag, and is now a significant player in the country’s politics.

In December 2016, Washington Post editorial writer Charles Lane praised Merkel for her humanitarian actions under pressure insofar as welcoming refugees/migrants were concerned. But, according to Lane, her good intentions have come with a cost.

“This would have been a bold gesture in any political culture. In postwar Germany, where acts of risk-taking political leadership had been frowned upon, even for ostensibly good causes, Merkel’s move was downright dramatic. It hasn’t panned out. Millions of Germans did volunteer to help refugees, as she asked, often with good results. Millions of other Germans recoiled, however, as costs and social disruptions mounted — including cases of sexual assault and murder by newcomers, and, even more frightening, terrorism.”

Watch the #120dB video below and draw your own conclusions.