‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter’s Ultimate Revenge – Kills Nathan & Sets Up Faison For His Death

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) could have been screaming the wrong person’s name when her husband was murdered. It seems as if Maxie could have only seen what she wanted to believe when Nathan (Ryan Paevey) was shot. First, Peter (Wes Ramsey) came to her rescue, and then Nathan took a bullet for her. But the recaps at Soap Central state that Faison (Anders Hove) himself uttered a surprising, “My son,” as if he never meant to shoot Nathan. In the middle of the chaos, Maxie was screaming at Faison and telling him that he had shot his son Nathan. Peter then appears with a gun in hand. Why was Faison so shocked that he had shot Nathan, could it be that someone else fired a gun? Certainly, the only other person in the vicinity with a gun cocked and loaded was Peter August.

Although not confirmed yet, it is commonly believed that Peter is Faison’s other son, Henrik. He has a lot of resentment and bitterness towards his father and Faison himself believes that Henrik betrayed him by not getting rid of Jason (Steve Burton). General Hospital spoilers indicate that Peter, who always felt as if he was never good enough for his dad, got his ultimate revenge when he shot his half-brother, good cop Nathan West.

General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, suggest that Maxie could have been mistaken. While it certainly seems as if Faison killed Nathan, there is a distinct possibility that Peter could have shot at Nathan from the door and then disappeared again. This would explain some of the disbelief Faison expressed after Nathan went down.

There are two reasons Peter would set up Faison for Nathan’s death. The first is pure jealousy. His father had already shown enough interest in Nathan, to the point that he came out of hiding when he heard about his existence. The second reason is that by laying this trap Peter knew that his father would feel guilty for the rest of his life knowing he killed Nathan, however short-lived that life turned out to be. General Hospital spoilers tease that we already know that Peter has a dark side.

After all, Peter couldn’t help to point out that Faison is so old that he doesn’t even recognize his own son, Nathan. Now that the Emperor of Evil has died, General Hospital spoilers indicate that perhaps it’s time for someone younger to take over the reins. Who better to do that than Faison’s own son?