Kate Middleton: How The Duchess Is Taking Style Cues From Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has been beloved by royal enthusiasts for years now, ever since she and Prince William took their walk down the aisle in 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge has been known for her style sense and her fashion selections over this same duration, yet there is a new beauty on the royal scene who seems to be stealing the spotlight from the mother-of-two.

Kate is pregnant with she and Prince William’s third child and is set to give birth in April, yet the majority of the focus seems to be on the royal wedding, which is set to take place one month later, between William’s brother, Prince Harry, and Suits star, Meghan Markle.

Until the new royal couple announced their engagement in December, the two were not regarded in the same light as William and Kate, but the announcement has changed all that, so it seems. Meghan Markle’s fashion selections now even seem to rival Kate Middleton’s and it even appears that the Duchess of Cambridge is taking style cues from her future sister-in-law.

While Kate usually opts for smaller bags, or no bags at all, recently, Middleton has stepped out clutching larger than normal bags to various events and they are easily compared to those which Meghan Markle has been spotted with since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

People reminds of Meghan’s likes, as of late, when it comes to bag accessories.

“Meghan is a fan of a bigger bag, too. For her first official royal engagement in London, she carried the medium-sized, multi-colored Strathberry midi tote. And for her visit to Cardiff, Wales, with Prince Harry, she wore the DeMellier London Mini Venice bagin a dark green hue.”

Kate has since been spotted with similar handbags, but, as the publication notes, it may all be an influence of the long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The queen is always sure to have a stylish tote in hand for public appearances, with fashionable attire to complement. Perhaps both young royal beauties have been coached by the expert regarding their totes of choice.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It’s clear that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are now being compared constantly, and fashion sense has become a prime subject matter for comparison. It seems that recently, Markle has been winning the fashion battle. Most recently, as the Mirror notes, Meghan and Kate stepped out for the same event, and Markle easily stole the show in a sleek McQueen pant suit, while Middleton missed the mark in a billowing white McQueen gown.