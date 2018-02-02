E! Closes Investigation Into Allegations Against Ryan Seacrest

In the wake of copious sexual harassment and assault allegations against some of Hollywood’s leading movers and shakers, a wardrobe stylist who had previously worked with Ryan Seacrest at E! News accused the host of inappropriate conduct. E! immediately launched an investigation. The incident allegedly occurred over a decade ago, and the stylist came forward in November of 2017. The stylist reportedly asking for a substantial amount of money to remain silent, but Seacrest, through his lawyers, declined to offer any payment.

Utilizing outside counsel, E! recently concluded its case, citing that “insufficient evidence” could be found to support the claims against the long-time American Idol host and Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host. The entertainment network heralded its commitment to a safe working environment, but said the assertions against Seacrest could not be substantiated.

When the allegations became public in November, Seacrest issued a statement disputing them and vowing to cooperate with any inquiries. The prolific host believed his track record would speak for itself as he said he “endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question.” He called himself an advocate for women.

The claim has not stopped Seacrest, who has been deemed the hardest-working man in showbiz, from continuing his duties on-screen and radio. Most recently, he hosted Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve, and he still sits behind the microphone for On Air with Ryan Seacrest. He’ll soon resume his place on the American Idol stage when the long-running competition resumes this season. When asked for a comment on E!’s findings, a representative for Seacrest referred to his previous statement which included what he considered to be his core values.

“I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am.”

So far, there has been no further word from the wardrobe stylist who accused Seacrest, but it’s clear that NBC Universal-owned E! has completed its investigation and no further action will be taken.