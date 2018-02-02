There is little doubt that Cersei Lannister is planning something big in Game of Thrones Season 8. After all, the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms has already revealed to her brother Jaime Lannister that she has no intentions of fulfilling the agreement to join the fight against the White Walkers. But is it possible that Cersei is aiming to take the North by force as soon as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen leave Winterfell in the final season? There are speculations that she will use the Golden Company against the Northmen who are defending their home.

In the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, Cersei Lannister finally met with Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, who begged her to join them in the fight against the White Walker army. It certainly appeared like the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms was convinced to join the war after a lengthy talk with her brother Tyrion Lannister. Unfortunately, Cersei later admitted that she had sent Euron Greyjoy to find the Golden Company and has every intention to use them to gain control of all the Seven Kingdoms. Will she send the sellswords to burn down Winterfell in Game of Thrones Season 8?

It has recently been reported that things are about to get hot in House Stark’s stronghold. According to Winter Is Coming, the set that was being used to stand for Winterfell was seen being set on fire in Ireland. Although it was initially believed to be an accident, it was later confirmed that the fire was intentional for filming a scene which included hundreds of extras. Naturally, fans were concerned that Game of Thrones Season 8 will finally see the destruction of Winterfell. But who is responsible for the attack on the North?

HBO

There are speculations that Winterfell will be attacked by the Golden Company at Cersei Lannister’s orders. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether any of the Starks will still be in the castle when the battle begins. Hopefully, Sansa, Arya, and Bran Stark will manage to survive in Game of Thrones Season 8.

It certainly sounds like the series will conclude on a somber note. Lena Headey has recently told Mashable that “everybody cried” during “a giant read-through” in October last year. Find out what happens when Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres in 2019.