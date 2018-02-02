Selena Gomez Returns From Rehab After Alleged Drug Relapse From Partying ‘Enabled’ By Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez reportedly checked herself into a treatment facility for rehabilitation in what her friends fear is a drug relapse, as a new report suggests that her inner circle blames her rekindled romance with Justin Bieber for her intense and unhealthy partying.

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer allegedly checked into a treatment facility in New York for the past two weeks in order to ensure her mental wellness, Us Weekly reported. According to the outlet’s source, Selena “feels great” after completing the program in January.

“It’s about physical, mental wellness and clean eating. She was there for about two weeks but she was also in the city doing work,” the insider told the outlet.

But while the result of the treatment was positive, a report from Radar Online revealed what got her into that situation in the first place.

Based on the report, Selena Gomez’s inner circle feared that she has suffered from a drug relapse and blamed Justin Bieber for reportedly “enabling” her party lifestyle.

“Selena’s inner circle is afraid she is back on drugs and racing toward a breakdown,” the outlet’s insider revealed.

“The label just gave her another huge advance which, mixed with Justin’s resources (he’s covering her security and transportation), has led to some pretty heavy partying…even for her.”

According to the outlet, the “Fetish” diva has made some questionable decisions since her rumored reunion with the “Despacito” collaborator, including cutting off her communication with her mother, Mandy Teefey, during such a tough time.

“Selena changed her number (again) in an effort to avoid Mandy. Mandy is now speaking to Selena through Justin and his mother,” Radar’s source revealed.

Back in 2016, Radar revealed how Selena might have checked into rehab to allegedly treat her addiction to prescription pills. At the time, the outlet reported about how the singer had been using potentially dangerous combinations of medications that include Lunesta, Ambien, Klonopin, and Xanax before her loved ones allegedly managed a “desperate intervention” to have her rehabilitated. The outlet also revealed that she was faced with the same problem in 2014.

However, this information wasn’t confirmed.

Officially, the 25-year-old Disney alum told GQ Magazine that she went to rehab during that time to cope with her depression from her lupus diagnosis and other several unfortunate events in her life.

In 2017, she also talked more about her bout with depression, low self-esteem, and loneliness during her tours.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me,” she told Vogue.

“Basically, I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it — which, I think, was a complete distortion. I was so used to performing for kids.”

She went on to recall what the 90 days of treatment meant to her, noting that while it was “one of the hardest thing” she ever did, it was also the “best.”

“You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls, real people who couldn’t give two sh**s about who I was, who were fighting for their lives.”

With that said, it is best to take the report about Selena Gomez checking into rehab for a drug relapse with a significant amount of thought and a grain of salt.