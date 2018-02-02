UFC Star Conor McGregor Talks Next Fight, Possibility Of Floyd Mayweather Jr. Rematch

UFC star Conor McGregor was recently asked about the possibility of his next fight and Floyd Mayweather Jr. getting into the Octagon with him. The mixed martial arts star has been away from his own sport of choice for months now, ever since suffering a loss in the boxing match last summer against Mayweather. However, the two former opponents have kept on trolling and trash talking one another through social media and interviews. Here’s the latest on what McGregor had to say about Floyd Mayweather coming to fight him in UFC.

It’s now been over a year since McGregor’s last UFC fight. That was a victory at UFC 205 in November 2016 against UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez. Prior to that, he was able to conquer the man who had snapped his 15-fight winning streak, Nate Diaz, in an anticipated rematch at UFC 202. However, the year 2017 saw Conor solely focused on getting into his first boxing match against one of the all-time best in the sport. That loss to Mayweather seems to have the UFC star hungry for a rematch but in the Octagon. Even so, he realizes there are other opponents he can take on if Floyd isn’t serious at the moment.

While in New York City recently, McGregor was stopped for a few questions by Adam Glyn in a YouTube video uploaded on the Adam’s Apple channel. Among the first questions that he fielded upon stepping out of his ride were inquiries about Floyd Mayweather continuing to post about him on social media and how the fight would go in the Octagon. McGregor was his normal brash and confident self when responding, mentioning that “Money” Mayweather has been engaging him via the social media banter.

Conor McGregor is ready for his next fight after last summer’s loss to Mayweather in the boxing ring. Eric Jamison / AP Images

When asked how Conor would do against Floyd in a UFC fight, McGregor responded,

“I’d do as I please against him…If he does do it, I know he’s flirting with it, I would have respect for him. I think it would get his earned respect then.”

McGregor also said he realizes Floyd is “engaging” him with the social media posts but Conor added he’s negotiating a fight with his next opponent. When asked who that might be, Conor replied, “we have many options.” He rattled off some of them including the current interim lightweight champion, an undefeated Pakistani, and maybe a Russian event. Interestingly, McGregor also said, “of course the Mayweather fight is there,” when listing off the potential fights ahead.

Conor McGregor has seen Floyd Mayweather's posts on social media. His response:

Among the most recent banter between the two fight stars was Floyd Mayweather’s video he posted where he stepped into the cage inside a gym. That particular post got a heavy response from social media users and also McGregor himself. Just yesterday, Mayweather posted another video suggesting he was planning to try his hand at MMA. During this recent interview in NYC, he mentioned he’s been seeing all of the stuff in the media, so he’s clearly well aware of the rumors.

McGregor would go on to add that while he was there in New York City right now for a charity event, he would also be training a bit with his coach. “The Notorious” fighter said, “I’m staying ready,” realizing his next UFC fight is going to happen at some point in this new year, so he’ll need to make sure he’s prepared.