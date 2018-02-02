Stan Lee Rushed To The Hospital

It’s being reported that comic book icon Stan Lee has been rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

TMZ broke the news that Lee fell ill at his home after feeling a shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat. The news outlet soon updated readers that the 95-year-old was stable and “feeling good.” He will remain at the hospital for a few days for evaluation.

Lee has already become a trending topic on Twitter, as Marvel fans are wishing the pioneer well. Many thought Lee had passed, as when someone of his age is trending on Twitter, it sparks fear that they have died. This has happened numerous times with older celebrities like Betty White and Morgan Freeman.

Needless to say, Marvel fans were relieved when they clicked on links that confirmed he was still alive and in stable condition. However, some are still worried.

“If stan lee dies 2018 is cancelled [sic],” one Twitter user declared.

Others shared gifs showing signs of relief to find out that Lee was doing well.

News of Lee’s illness comes as no surprise, as the Marvel writer had canceled several public appearances in 2017 due to unidentified health conditions. Most recently, he attended the Black Panther premiere this past Monday, and hit the red carpet in a wheelchair, as reported by Epic Stream. Lee was said to be in good spirits, despite it being his first appearance since sexual harassment claims were brought upon him in early January.

Stan Lee and Chadwick Boseman attend the premiere of Black Panther. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Lee posed with Black Panther lead Chadwick Boseman and got out of his wheelchair for several photo ops.

As the former editor-in-chief of Marvel comics and the brilliance behind so many well-known and loved characters, Lee’s notoriety only heightened after the Marvel Cinematic Universe bloomed into the juggernaut it is today. Lee is the brains behind Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Nick Fury, and Iron Man just to name a few.

The writer has made a cameo appearance in every MCU film to date, and his scenes have become something fans look forward to when each new film debuts. Lee has also served as an executive producer on every film in the MCU, including upcoming films like Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Lee’s health status and his hopeful release from the hospital.