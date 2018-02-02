‘One Piece’ Chapter 893 Spoilers: Katakuri Unleashes Conqueror’s Haki, Acknowledges Luffy’s Power

One Piece Chapter 893 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing the web. The upcoming chapter will mainly focus on the continuation of the battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri as Big Mom’s sweet commander started to recognize the power of the future Pirate King. Will Luffy finally beat Katakuri?

The spoiler posted on Reddit for One Piece Chapter 893 revealed that Luffy survived Katakuri’s finishing blow in the previous chapter. The sweet commander decided to immediately defeat Luffy before his Observation Haki becomes as powerful as his. However, despite receiving a huge damage, the Strawhat Pirates captain is determined to win the battle and reunite with his crew.

In the upcoming chapter of One Piece, Katakuri’s little sister, Charlotte Flampe, will be interfering in the fight. She started shooting paralyzing needles to help his brother finish the fight quickly. Luckily, Luffy managed to dodge every attack while fading in and out of consciousness. While her underlings hide from Katakuri, Flampe laughed at Luffy and said that he’s “wobbling around like a new-born deer.”

Katakuri also noticed Luffy’s weird moves and got angry after learning that his sister is interfering in the battle. The sweet commander said that he wouldn’t want to win a fight with the help of Flampe’s coward tricks and commanded her to leave.

“A man’s fight doesn’t need backup. To laugh at him is the same as laughing at me,” Katakuri told Flampe.

To convince them to leave, Katakuri showed his real face and left his sister in shock. Flampe, who proclaimed herself as the cutest and most sensible little sister of Katakuri, showed her disgust and said that his brother’s appearance is a result of a curse. Flampe doesn’t see Katakuri as his brother anymore and compared him to an eel which is what they used to call him as a kid.

Flampe ordered his underling to take pictures and threatened Katakuri to show it to everyone. Before they took a single shot, Katakuri used his Conqueror’s Haki and knocked out her sister and her underlings. The sweet commander apologized to Luffy for the interference and told him that he sees him now as his equal.

One Piece Chapter 893 showed that Katakuri is finally starting to respect and recognize the power of the Strawhat Pirates captain. In the previous chapter, it was the Big Mom Pirates who acknowledged the strength of his crew by using all their military forces to catch them. Luffy is happy to hear Katakuri’s words but said that he’s still going to win the fight.

One Piece Chapter 893 is expected to come out soon and will be available on Mangastream and other manga websites.