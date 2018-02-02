Kylie Jenner Reportedly Picked Out A Name For Her Daughter, Won’t Sell Pictures Of Her Baby

Kylie Jenner is reportedly set to give birth sometime this month, but has continued to keep mum about whether or not she actually is pregnant. The reality TV star and lip kit mogul has reportedly picked out a name for her daughter, and is gearing up for motherhood.

Rumors say that Kylie Jenner will be attempting to have a home birth so she doesn’t have to deal with the media storm that will surround a visit to the hospital. However, reported minor complications may mean she will have to have a C-section instead.

Although rumors have circulated that she might be selling pictures of her baby once she is born, People reported that Kylie Jenner is in no hurry to get back to her public life. In fact, she is rather enjoying the quiet non-celebrity time she has been having and won’t be selling photos of her newborn. She is, however, looking forward to spending quiet time with her baby once she arrives.

Kylie Jenner might slowly return to social media, as it is rumored that her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has suffered from her absence on social media. However, the star has updated when new products have arrived, but hasn’t produced anything personal.

Kylie Jenner is perhaps the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, despite spending her entire life in the public eye. Her series, Life of Kylie, tanked partly because she was unwilling to open up about her dating life and drama with ex Tyga and the father of her baby, Travis Scott.

Rumors have also swirled that she is angling to get back together with Tyga once she delivers the baby, and that he’s desperate to be with his ex as well.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been rumored to have had issues with one another and Kylie has been wanting him to stay home with her in Los Angeles more often during the past few months of her pregnancy. Instead, he has been touring around the United States with his music career, leaving Kylie alone the majority of the time. Reportedly, both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have reached out to him about his behavior.