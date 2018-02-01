‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan May Have A Hidden Agenda With Abigail

Days of Our Lives spoilers and rumors have been working overtime about the new DiMera bad boy, Stefan, and his attraction to his brother Chad’s wife, Abigail. Since the moment Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) stepped foot in Salem, he has been drawn to Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller), and some DOOL fans believe they may know why.

According to a Feb. 1 report by Soap Hub, many Days of Our Lives fans recently took a poll to give their opinion on Stefan and Abigail’s awkward relationship. The majority of the poll takers revealed that they thought Stefan sees Abigail as the perfect way to get under Chad’s skin. Before Stefan came to Salem, Chad was basically running the show at DiMera Enterprises, and although he had an older brother, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), Chad still seemed to be calling the shots.

Now, as Days of Our Lives fans know, Stefan has taken over as CEO of the company, and has even moved into the DiMera mansion with his family. However, Chad still stands in his way to take his official spot as head of the family in every way, especially now that Andre is dead. It seems Stefan may believe that if he can get to Chad through Abigail, and get him to crack, he’ll be able to ascend to his rightful place at the top faster.

However, there is another explanation for Stefan’s fondness toward Abby. Twenty percent of Days of Our Lives fans polled believe that Stefan simply wants to get Abigail in bed. Doing so would also be another way to get to Chad, and ruin the family he’s built for himself. Meanwhile, 18 percent of fans believe that Stefan simply wants to drive Abigail crazy.

In the latest #DAYS, a stunning murder rocks Salem!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/s4eUIhufeY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 20, 2018

Abigail’s mental state has been a topic of conversation for years. Ever since Abby had her first breakdown over Ben Weston, everyone is worried that she could relapse and find herself in another state of madness. Stefan likely knows all about Abigail’s health issues, and if he is looking to really mess with Chad’s head, driving Abigail back to a state of insanity would surely do the trick.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.