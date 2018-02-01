‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: CBS Finally Releases ‘CBB US’ Promo Photo Of Omarosa

Just days ago, the official cast of U.S. Celebrity Big Brother was announced during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. During the promo spot that was aired during commercial breaks, each of the houseguests was named; however, a clear emphasis was placed on one of them as being more important than the others: Omarosa Manigault. Although the official CBB US cast member photos were released by CBS not long after the big cast announcement, Omarosa’s was blatantly missing. On Thursday, her Big Brother: Celebrity Edition image was finally released to promote the upcoming show.

As noted by Celebrity Big Brother host Julie Chen in a recent interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, the inaugural season of CBB US was to include only 10 houseguests. Apparently Omarosa was a late addition to the BBCeleb cast, but was clearly a big get for the series, so production decided they could work with 11 houseguests instead of 10.

During her talk with Stephen, Julie revealed that the original 10 houseguests are unaware that an 11th person will be joining them. She said each of these houseguests will only learn about Omarosa being part of the cast during the season premiere episode.

Signing on late as part of the cast explains why Omarosa’s CBB US promotional photo was not part of the initial group of houseguest images released by CBS. In the photo, she looks stunning and regal but still maintains the no-nonsense look that is an inherent part of her reality show persona.

Did you catch @JulieChen on @colbertlateshow? Get the inside scoop on the new Houseguests and what to expect during #BBCeleb: https://t.co/772VeguQ1L pic.twitter.com/GAC49E6wmI — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 1, 2018

There is no telling how each of the 10 original cast members will react to Omarosa’s entrance into the CBB US house, as the reality show veteran’s reputation precedes her.

She was deemed a villain during her several stints on the reality show The Apprentice, hosted by now President Donald Trump. In addition, Omarosa was a Democrat until 2015 but switched parties and became a Republican in order to support Trump, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, which may rub some of her more liberal houseguests the wrong way.

On the flip side, Omarosa worked as a White House aide for Trump but presumably had a falling out with him, which resulted in her stepping down from the post, thus making her available to participate in CBB US. Some of her fellow BBCeleb cast members may find this intriguing and hope that she speaks about her experiences in Trump’s administration on live feeds — which CBS is likely counting on.

The entire cast of the first-ever U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother includes, in addition to Omarosa, former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, reality star Brandi Glanville, UFC legend Chuck Liddell, actor James Maslow, actress Keisha Knight Pulliam, Tony Award winner Marisa Jaret Winokur, singer Mark McGrath, basketball star Metta World Peace, TV personality Ross Mathews, and American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.