‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus’ Nude Pre-Surgery Photos Shared Online By Dr. Miami

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has officially gone under the knife for her second round of plastic surgery with famed surgeon Dr. Miami. The MTV star recently gave birth to her second daughter, Stella, and wanted to get her body back to its pre-baby glory.

According to a Feb. 1 report by Radar Online, Dr. Miami, who is known for recording his patients’ surgeries and sharing them online, talked with Briana on video about her surgery, and later showed nude photos of the Teen Mom 2 star’s pre-surgery body. Dr. Miami then explained exactly what he would be doing to DeJesus, which included new, smaller breast implants, a tummy tuck, and a “booty” reshaping procedure.

Dr. Miami told fans while looking at nude photos of Briana DeJesus’ body that he would be “reshaping” her backside due to the pregnancy weight that collected there while she was carrying little Stella. The plastic surgeon also revealed that after the breast augmentation and tummy tuck, Briana’s backside needed to be reduced in order to make her proportioned.

Of course, Briana didn’t travel to Miami alone. The Teen Mom 2 star was accompanied by her on again, off again boyfriend, Javi Marroquin. DeJesus and Marroquin announced their breakup in January, and Briana revealed via an Instagram live chat that part of the reason for their split is because Javi didn’t want Briana’s nude pre-surgery photos on the internet. However, the mother-of-two reminded her man that since she visited Dr. Miami for surgery a couple of years prior, her photos were already online for anyone to see.

It seems that Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin may be working through their issues as Briana revealed on Thursday that Javi was in Miami with her, and he will likely stay there to help her as she recovers from the surgery. Meanwhile, Briana’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, who also happens to be Javi’s ex-wife, was also in Miami recently for plastic surgery. However, Lowry decided at the last minute not to go through with the operation and revealed that she would be hitting the gym and eating healthy to get her pre-baby body back.

Teen Mom 2 will return with new episodes on MTV later this year.