Trump Parental Advisory Flashing Across TVs Would Warn Parents, If Maxine Waters Gets Her Way

Donald Trump has accomplished a lot of “firsts” in his role as the president, and if California Democrat Maxine Waters gets her way, Trump will be awarded another first. Trump would be the first president to have a parental advisory for all his TV appearances. It sounds as if Maxine Waters is aiming to get Donald Trump a rating, which comes on the heels of his State of the Union Address, an event Waters did not attend in protest.

Waters appeared on BET on Wednesday to voice her less-than-stellar critique of Trump and she also advocated for this parental warning so moms and dads can protect their kids from hearing something Trump may say.

“Whenever he appears on TV there should be a disclaimer that says ‘This may be may not be acceptable for children.'” It would be a “Trump disclaimer,” as reported by Fox News.

The suggestion of that disclaimer was one of the more lighter things she had to pass along about Trump, who she described as a “dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist.” Speaking of Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, Waters expressed to the audience that one speech does not make Trump “presidential.”

Waters claims Trump “will never be presidential” no matter what he does. But while he is sitting in the Oval Office, the children of the nation should be protected and a parental advisory should be attached to Trump’s TV appearances, claims the Democrat Representative from California.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images

Waters has not been a Trump fan from the get-go, dating back to when he first stepped into the Oval Office as the new president of the nation. She has been very outspoken about her thoughts on Trump and is one of Washington’s advocates for a Trump impeachment.

She offered up another warning about Trump, telling the audience listening to her appearance on BET to “make no mistake, he is dangerous.” She believes he is a “terrible role model” for the children of this nation. With a Trump disclaimer flashing across the screen prior to him coming on TV, this would give parents time to make sure their children don’t hear what he has to say.

Waters claims that Trump is not a role model for “our children” because of his “hatred for women and people of color.” She was one of the several Democratic lawmakers who skipped the State of the Union address.

Waters appeared on Angela Rye’s BET special, which was taped at an earlier date and then broadcast on Wednesday. Rye is an attorney as well as a political commentator.