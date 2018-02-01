‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Anna Confesses Truth To Hope, Will Confronts John, JJ’s New Career Path

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal some interesting developments in Salem. Next week, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) confesses to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Will Horton (Chandler Massey) confronts John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Also, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will decide on a new career, and much more.

Anna was one of several suspects in the Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) murder investigation. Even though she finally tells Hope the truth, she isn’t admitting to killing the man. Instead, the video surveillance shows Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) entered Andre’s office that night. It will lead Hope and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to arrest the fashionista. However, the Latina insists that she is innocent and will struggle to prove she didn’t kill Andre.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Will Horton confronts John Black. As fans know, John is secretly poisoning his best friend and Black Patch partner, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). While viewers are confused as to why he would do such a thing, it is clear that his hand is being forced. There is no way John would willingly harm Steve. The confrontation happens after Will talks to Hope Brady. However, what will be the result?

It is also hinted by SheKnows Soaps that Will Horton and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will spy on John. They will discover the startling truth. It will be difficult for Paul to accept. Sean told Soap Opera Digest that Paul is determined to clear his father’s name.

DOOL spoilers reveal that JJ Deveraux will finally make a decision about his future. After resigning from the police force, he needs a job. Believing that he is the father of Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) baby, he decides on a new career path. It will be interesting to see what he chooses to do next.

Speaking of Lani’s baby on Days of Our Lives, spoilers tease that she will make a confession to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Is this a result of the guilt? Or will Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) be able to talk some sense into her? Perhaps the confession has nothing to do with the pregnancy at all.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.