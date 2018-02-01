‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Thoughts On Getting Married Again

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about the possibility of getting married again. As many fans already know, Kail was previously married to Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares one son, Lincoln. However, Lowry’s divorce may have changed her mind about marriage in the future.

Kailyn Lowry took to her Twitter account on Feb. 1 to reveal her current thoughts about marriage. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she just didn’t see herself ever tying the knot again, saying she “never” wants to get married. However, Lowry did reveal that in the future, if she were to change her mind, she would want to have a destination wedding.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have watched Kailyn Lowry struggle with her divorce from Javi Marroquin. Although Kail and Javi have maintained a friendship since ending their marriage in 2017, things have been rocky for the former spouses. Not long after calling it quits, Kailyn announced that she was pregnant with her third child and that the father was her longtime friend, Chris Lopez. This seemingly hurt Javi, who had wanted to have more children with Kail. However, after a miscarriage during their marriage, Lowry revealed that she didn’t want any more kids with Marroquin.

After the divorce was finalized, Javi Marroquin began dating again and eventually found himself in a serious relationship with Kailyn Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. Kailyn and Briana immediately began to clash, which lead to a war of words on social media. In January, Javi and Briana announced that they had split, and Marroquin quickly appeared on Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast to dish the details of his breakup.

I never want to get married again. But if i did, i would do a destination wedding — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus wasn’t happy about Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry speaking about her in a very public manner. Briana took to her social media to reveal that she believed the two shouldn’t talk about her and dish details of her split with Javi. Although the couple announced their breakup, they made it clear that there was a good possibility that they might get back together in the future.

This week, Javi was spotted with Briana in Miami, where she is currently staying while she gets plastic surgery. After it was revealed that DeJesus and Marroquin had reunited in Florida, Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to reveal that she had some “tea” to “spill” about Javi, but that she would wait for the Teen Mom 2 cameras before she began dishing.

Teen Mom 2 will return for a new season later this year.