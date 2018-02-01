Melania Trump Divorce Rumor: First Lady Could Get Hefty ‘Postnup’ Payout To Stay Married Through Presidency

Melania Trump may be getting a hefty “postnup” payout in order to stay by her husband through his presidency and wait to file for divorce until he’s out of the White House, a noted divorce lawyer has predicted.

The very public allegations that Donald Trump had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels has added fuel to the ever-growing divorce rumors for the First Couple, leading to rampant speculation that Melania is planning to dump her husband. Shortly after the news broke, Melania canceled plans to travel with Donald to a conference in Davos and went to Florida instead. And this week, a report from CBS News noted that Melania traveled separately to Donald’s first State of the Union address.

There are other potential signs of marital tension, including a series of awkward interactions between Donald and Melania and reports from Michael Wolff’s tell-all book that the couple sleeps in separate areas of the White House.

To get an idea of what would come if Melania Trump were to divorce Donald, the Washingtonian spoke to Cheryl New, one of the top divorce lawyers in Washington, D.C. She predicted that it would be a loud and divisive split, typical of Trump’s style.

But New said that Melania may know how to fight back.

“[Trump] would not be able to do this in a way that would be quiet. I don’t think he’s constitutionally capable of that. He’s so cocksure that he would put this out there for everybody to see,” she says, adding, “I think he underestimates Melania totally. She is a chess player. He is a checkers player.”

If Donald Trump wants to avoid that drama while he is president — which is not a given considering Trump often invites drama — New predicted that it would cost him.

“If he wants to keep her around for the remainder of his presidency, she could say ‘you want me to be quiet? We need to do a little postnup.’ ”

Donald Trump would like to remind us that Melania Trump was once in an Aflac commercial https://t.co/hB5et8WXlY — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 1, 2018

While there are growing rumors that Melania Trump may file for divorce, there are no public signs from either she or Donald that they are nearing a split. The couple have consistently denied rumors of trouble in the marriage, and Melania has continually backed her husband in public, even after the release of the Access Hollywood video that showed him bragging about pursuing married women — just months after he and Melania were married. And this week Donald bragged about an old Aflac commercial starring Melania, a bit of an uncharacteristic show of affection for Donald.