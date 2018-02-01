‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Holds Will At Gunpoint, Imprisons Him In DiMera Mausoleum

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that a very shocking storyline involving John Black and Will Horton is about to go down. As many DOOL fans already know, John’s behavior has been very erratic as of late. He’s been doing things that are out of character for him, including poisoning his best friend, Steve Johnson. Now, John is going to cross the line yet again.

According to a Feb. 1 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be busted by his son, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), and Marlena’s grandson, Will Horton (Chandler Massey). Will is going to find out that John has been poisoning Steve Johnson (Steven Nichols) and threaten to expose his evil deeds to everyone in Salem, including his beloved Marlena. That’s when Days of our Lives viewers will see things really get wild.

The latest edition of Soap Opera Digest reveals that John will tell Will everything is related to his work for the ISA and warn him to let it go. However, Will won’t be able to forget about what he knows, and John will be forced to pull out a gun. John will hold his step-grandson at gunpoint and eventually lock him up inside the DiMera mausoleum, stating that the creepy building is “where people go to die.” After the confrontation, Days of our Lives fans will hear a gunshot ring out, and it will likely be a real cliffhanger moment.

While it seems unlikely that Days of our Lives would bring Will Horton back from the dead, only to kill him again, John’s life could be in jeopardy. DOOL fans are baffled by John’s recent antics and can’t seem to figure out why he is hurting the people he loves. Some viewers believe that he’s reverted back to “The Pawn,” a brainwashed mercenary that Stefano DiMera created, while others believe there is much more to the story.

Actress Lisa Rinna is set to return to Salem in February as Billie Reed, and she’ll bring with her some answers as a part of the John and Steve storyline. Perhaps she’ll be the key to solving the entire shocking dilemma.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.