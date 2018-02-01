The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has acknowledged that they have started the autopsy on Glee star Mark Salling whose body was found earlier this week in what is thought to be a suicide. Salling was a month away from his sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to a number of child pornography charges. The LAPD found Salling’s body in a remote area near a riverbed that was adjacent to a little league park and equestrian center. Salling’s family back in Texas, who are said to be religious, are understandably broken up about the death of the Glee actor.

Mark Salling Was Facing Years Behind Bars

Mark Salling was facing four to seven years behind bars in a federal prison for possessing over 50k pornographic images of children under the age of ten involved in sex acts with adults at the time of his death. Salling was also in possession of a guide which showed adults how to lure in and seduce children.

Michael J. Proctor, one of the lawyers for Mark Salling, released a statement to say that Salling was fighting some serious demons.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

Actor Mark Salling, best known for his role as Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Fox's musical comedy-drama "Glee," has died at the age of 35 https://t.co/hI4JRovIOL pic.twitter.com/sHEgP50z0N — CNN (@CNN) January 31, 2018

Mark Salling Died As A Result Of Asphyxia By Hanging

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirms that Mark Salling died by hanging and that it is a suicide, says Billboard. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter explained that the body of Mark Salling was found hanging from a tree in Sunland, California, not far from his home. Toxicology is still pending in the death of Mark Salling, the manner of death is thought to be suicide by hanging.

A source claims that the family of Mark Salling, who still lives near his hometown of Dallas, Texas, are devastated by his child pornography charges and his death. The Salling family are said to be deeply religious.

“[Condy Sue Salling] had a hard time even grasping the reality of his dark past, so accepting his death — she’s a mess.”

Contrary to some media reports, no autopsy or report has yet been completed https://t.co/Cr35Mn1UU6 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 1, 2018

It Is Unclear Why Mark Salling Was In A Park As His Ankle Monitor Should Have Alerted Police

The Daily Mail says that the medical examiner of Los Angeles has confirmed that Mark Salling died by asphyxia from hanging. Court records confirm that Mark Salling was on medication for depression at the time of his death, and it was reported that Salling entered a mental health facility in October after attempting suicide by slitting his wrists. At that time he was rushed to the hospital after his roommate called 911 after finding Salling in distress.

While Mark Salling was out on bail he was supposed to be wearing an ankle bracelet in order to keep track of him and keep Salling away from parks and schools where children congregate. It is unclear whether Salling was wearing his ankle monitor at the time of his death, or if authorities were able to use it to track him down near the Starwood Riding Club, an equestrian center in L.A. County.