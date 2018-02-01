WWE News: Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman Will Team Up For Upcoming Tag Match

Former WWE opponents Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman may soon bury the hatchet and work together in a match. “The Big Dog” and “The Monster Amongst Men” have had plenty of clashes over the past year or so. However, the latest reports indicate that these two wrestling behemoths are going to be partnered up for a tag team match.

According to a report from Johny Payne of Sportskeeda, the two superstars will combine forces with two other major forces in the ring. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman will be featured on the same team in an eight-man tag match. Joining them will be John Cena and Seth Rollins, two former champions who have held multiple titles now. The foursome will take on Kane, The Miz, as well as The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro). The big match is scheduled for Monday, April 2nd. That’s the same date as WWE Raw just days before WrestleMania 34 takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After numerous one-on-one battles, Reigns and Strowman are booked to work together in a match ahead of ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

The unfortunate news for fans not going to this particular episode of WWE Raw in Atlanta will be that this match has been advertised as a “dark match” for the show. That means it will most likely take place after Raw has gone off television leaving viewers at home in the dark as far as seeing what happens. It’s also possible that this particular match is advertising what fans should expect for the upcoming WrestleMania match card. WWE could also simply be utilizing a collection of superstars to promote the big pay-per-view.

That said, there have been WWE rumors suggesting The Miz will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34. That would line up with this particular match. There’s speculation that Roman Reigns will battle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the WWE Universal title, but “The Beast” isn’t in this match. Rumors have also suggested Seth Rollins will battle his current tag team partner Jason Jordan, although based on this advertised dark match, “JJ” is nowhere to be seen, yet.

WrestleMania 34 is scheduled for Sunday, April 8th, 2018. Fans interested in seeing WWE Raw and the advertised eight-man tag match in Atlanta’s Phillips Arena on Monday, April 2nd, can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com. Just keep in mind that these matches or advertised cards can always change ahead of the show.