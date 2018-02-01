Kristen Doute Dishes On Scheana Marie’s Relationship With Rob: She ‘Wanted Another Husband’

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta’s relationship has been a hot topic throughout the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules. However, according to Kristen Doute, the reason their romance has been spotlighted on the show is because Scheana Marie won’t stop talking about it.

During a new interview, Kristen Doute said that Scheana Marie’s constant reminders about her past romance with Robert Parks-Valletta and the allegations claiming he cheated on her during filming have led to ongoing speculation about their relationship and his feelings toward her.

“Scheana just kept repeating that she was over talking about it. But Scheana’s the only one talking about it to this day,” Kristen Doute explained to Us Weekly magazine on February 1.

According to Kristen Doute, no one is talking about Robert Parks-Valletta on social media but Scheana Marie continues to discuss their relationship on a regular basis and continues to defend their time together. She even recently told her fans and followers on Twitter that she and Parks-Valletta had been dating on and off for 11 years, despite the fact that she was with her ex-husband for seven years.

“None of us are talking about it anymore. Scheana loves to talk about Scheana,” Kristen Doute added.

Kristen Doute went on to say that Scheana Marie didn’t make the healthiest decisions after splitting from her former husband Mike Shay in November 2016. After all, just weeks after announcing the end of their relationship and months before their divorce was finalized, she went public with her romance with Robert Parks-Valletta and quickly began discussing their future wedding.

“She just wanted another husband, in my opinion. And I don’t think that’s the healthiest way to go about any breakup,” Kristen Doute explained.

Scheana Marie may have dove head-first into her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta, but unfortunately for the Vanderpump Rules star, their romance didn’t pan out, and in August of last year, months before Season 6 began airing, the couple called it quits.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, and their Bravo co-stars, including Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, Brian Carter, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m.