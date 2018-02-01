‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shows Off Her Figure During Guess Event In Los Angeles

Lala Kent attended a Guess event last night, and during the event, the Vanderpump Rules star showcased her impressive physique in a bra top, baggy pants, and heels.

In photos from the event, which took place in Los Angeles on January 31, Lala Kent spent time with her friends and co-stars, including Vanderpump Rules guest star Jesse Montana, as other guests, including Mohamed Hadid, Paris Hilton, Cheryl Burke, Chanel West Coast, and Jennifer Lopez, also attended the event.

During the evening, Lala Kent took a number of photos of herself, revealing her sexy top and shapely abs as she posed beside Jesse Montana and Montana Tucker. Hours later, Kent shared her photos on Instagram with her many fans and followers.

Lala Kent has been making headlines in recent weeks due to her relationship with movie producer Randall Emmett, but on Wednesday night, the reality star and actress was flying solo. Meanwhile, her boyfriend of two years seemed to be out of town working on a new project with a few big-name celebrities, including Sylvester Stallone.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett began dating one another two years ago but didn’t confirm their romance publicly until last month in Miami. As fans will recall, the couple was previously under fire for dating one another while Emmett was still married to Ambyr Childers. However, as Kent recently revealed on Twitter, Childers was dating during their marriage, as well, and recently announced her engagement on Instagram.

As for Lala Kent’s future with Randall Emmett, the couple appears to be quite serious about their relationship. That said, despite the ring that Kent is often seen wearing during events and on social media, they aren’t yet engaged.

During an interview on The Daily Pop last month, Lala Kent said that while her man did buy her a ring, it isn’t an engagement ring. Instead, it is the “ring before the ring.”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Brian Carter, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.