‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week of February 5: Bridge Wedding, Thorne Makes A Move On Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, February 5 through Friday, February 9 from this week’s soap magazines reveal that February sweeps kicks into high gear and a rushed wedding takes place. New sparks fly at the event and a romance that was forgotten comes back to the forefront. A secret is exposed, and a beloved cast member returns to stay. To see what’s coming next week on the CBS soap, check out these B&B spoilers.

B&B Spoilers, Monday, February 5

As next week starts, Bold spoilers from CBS Soaps in Depth promise that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) is neck deep in preparations for his big brother’s wedding but he’s not too happy about it. Thorne gets a better attitude when he gets closer to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) who’s also planning for her big sister’s important day.

Thorne offers an interesting proposition to Katie while they’re sorting wedding details since he thinks she’s available. Katie is intrigued. Jennifer Gareis is back as Donna Logan this week. She comes for the wedding but sticks around for a while. Also, Soap She Knows indicate that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) goes to see Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to talk to him now that she knows the cheating secret.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Tuesday, February 6

On Tuesday, B&B spoilers predict that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) isn’t thrilled that Katie will be at the wedding without a plus one. He wants to be there as her date, but Wyatt also said he wanted to keep their relationship a secret. Katie might want to go public, but she also knows that her sister’s wedding is not a good time to go public about dating her former step-son.

Angela Bishop, from Network Ten Australia, reprises her role as JJ for the wedding. See the photo below of Angela as JJ with Brooke Logan portrayer Katherine Kelly Lang at the wedding before Brooke stepped into her wedding garb. Also, an ex-husband and wife share an awkward reunion. The following week, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam find out the gender of their unborn child.

B&B Spoilers, Wednesday, February 7

As Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for mid-week reveal, Steffy goes to Liam to plead with him to be her date for her dad’s wedding. This week, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke already pressured Liam to come to their nuptials but he said no. Will Steffy have better luck? What would be shocking is if Liam does come to the wedding but on the arm of Hope instead of Steffy.

B&B fans might also wonder whether Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will crash this Forrester family event like she’s done to so many others. There will be lots of surprises coming for the wedding. One face we’ll see next week is Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) who’s back for three days and takes the opportunity to get close to the object of his affection.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Thursday, February 8

The Bridge wedding starts on Thursday, according to Bold spoilers from the soap magazines. Guesting will be Julius Avant (Obba Babatunde) and Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsford). Maya Avant’s (Karle Mosley) parents are back from Wednesday through Friday along with special guest Othello Clark who will deejay the reception after the wedding.

As the wedding begins, B&B fans should be thrilled to see Stephanie Forrester’s (Susan Flannery) portrait is back above the fireplace. Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) offered to take hers down in honor of Ridge and Brooke’s wedding. Rather than displaying one of Brooke, Ridge decides to honor his mother. There might be a bump or two, but all spoilers indicate that they do get hitched.

B&B Spoilers, Friday, February 9

As the week comes to a close, Katie and Thorne bond at the wedding reception and a flirtation sparks. Rather than being with his lady, Wyatt is with Liam since both are avoiding the wedding. Liam finds out about Wyatt seeing Katie in secret and he’s got some painful insight and advice to offer his brother. Given that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has been with both Katie and Steffy, they’re right to be concerned.

In addition to Thorne and Katie having a close moment at the wedding reception, so do Maya and Carter who hasn’t given up on the idea of winning her away from Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop on the fake news that Ashleigh Brewer is leaving the CBS soap, February sweeps action, and Bill’s desperate move. Watch CBS daily for new episodes and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.